MONUMENT — Three finalists from outside the Pikes Peak region are vying for the position of superintendent of Lewis-Palmer School District 38.
The Board of Education announced the finalists at a work session Monday night.
They are: Josh J. Middleton of Middleton, Idaho; Matthew J. Mann of Pleasanton, Texas; and Kenneth Christopher "K.C." Somers of Aurora, an eastern suburb of Denver.
All hold doctoral degrees.
With assistance from the Colorado Association of School Boards, the five-member D-38 board chose the finalists from 17 viable applicants, which were whittled down from 60 applications received.
Middleton has worked for the Middleton School District in Idaho since July 1, 2016, according to an online profile. He retired in 2014 from the Billings, Mont., school district. He has more than 15 years of administrative experience and also has worked as a teacher.
Mann has been superintendent of schools for Pleasanton Independent School District since March 2015. He started in June of 2012 in the district as high school principal, as per an online profile.
Mann graduated from Widefield High School in Colorado Springs and attended Adams State University in Alamosa on a debate scholarship.
Somers became principal in July 2014 of Columbine High School in Littleton, the site of the 1999 mass shooting that claimed the lives of 12 students, a teacher and two gunmen.
Since September 2017, he’s worked as the learning community director for Aurora Public Schools, according to online information.
The finalists will interview next week with three pre-selected teams before doing interviews with D-38 board members.
The teams are led by a district administrator and consist of school leaders, teachers, parents and community representatives.
Individuals were selected for the teams based on participation in the district and in the community, to give a cross-representation of the community, according to district spokeswoman Julie Stephen.
The school board will announced the new superintendent, who will replace retiring Superintendent Karen Brofft, on March 18.