Parents of a Colorado Springs elementary school student who claim their daughter was seriously burned during an after-school science activity are suing for an unspecified amount of money.
Joshua and Lauren Johnson filed a lawsuit Feb. 25 in El Paso County District Court, against Science Matters in Colorado, Steele Elementary School, the parent-teacher organization for the school and Colorado Springs School District 11.
The complaint alleges that on Feb. 28, 2017, the couple’s then 7-year-old daughter received first- and second-degree burns when “scalding hot liquid from a glass container that was dangerously placed on a counter on an unsupervised hot plate and knocked off” landed on her.
The girl was burned on her face, left ear, left arm, left shoulder, both legs and right foot, according to court documents. The injury required surgical removal of the damaged tissue and skin grafts, the lawsuit states. The child now has scarring, the paperwork says.
Because the lawsuit is active, Colorado Springs D-11 declines to comment, said spokeswoman Devra Ashby.
The girl has been “undergoing extensive treatment” since the incident, said Jeremy Loew, the Johnsons’ attorney, thus the reason for filing a lawsuit two years after the alleged event occurred.
“Incidents happen at school all of the time, however in this situation, we feel Science Matters in Colorado holds the most responsibility for the negligent actions that caused the severe injury to this child,” Loew said.
Science Matters in Colorado is an organization that provides hands-on after-school science, technology, engineering and math programs on school grounds.
Loew said he expects the school and the parent-teacher organization to be “relieved of financial obligation” early in the legal process.
The lawsuit claims negligence in supervision and training and seeks an undisclosed amount of compensation for past and future medical expenses and other damages related to the child’s injuries.