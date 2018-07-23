The bulls on the old Bennett Ranch in Peyton don’t look the same.
They used to be big, black and mean, says Missy Mitro, whose granddaddy, world champion cowboy Hugh Bennett, homesteaded the land in 1938.
The new Bulls are small, wiry and smart. It’s a good thing.
“Josie and Hugh Bennett were advocates for education,” Mitro told a crowd Monday at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Bennett Ranch Elementary School. “We are all happy to see their legacy continue.”
The $20 million school in the Paint Brush Hills subdivision east of Colorado Springs is the first built in School District 49 in a decade.
It’s one of several major projects, including another elementary school that will open in a year, paid for by a 2016 voter-approved mill levy override.
The previous voter-approved funding to build a school was in 2005, when enrollment was 10,680. It’s now nearing 22,000 students.
Monday marked the first of three ribbon-cutting ceremonies D-49 is holding this week to celebrate completed projects.
Bennett Ranch classes start Aug. 1 with about 275 students in pre-school through fifth grade, said Principal Mandy Maranville, whose kindergartner will attend the school.
The Bulls mascot fits the school’s namesake.
The school is expected to reach its 600-student capacity in coming years as housing continues to be built in the area.
“We’re taking kids from all three (area) elementaries — Woodmen Hills, Meridian Ranch and Falcon Elementary,” Maranville said.
Sixth-graders from nearby Falcon Middle School will use half of the building for half of their classes, too.
Crowding has been a problem for years at many schools in D-49, the third-largest district in the Pikes Peak region.
“We have a lot of homes being built in our zone, and that need grew into a dream,” said Sue Holmes, leader of the district’s Falcon Zone, in which the school lies. “Voters gave legs to it by supporting the mill levy override, and the dream is now our reality.”
The old land meets the future inside the state-of-the-art building, which boasts as flexible learning spaces and other modern features.
“Almost every room can be something else,” Maranville said. Classroom desks and tables are on wheels and can be moved, and the commons area can be configured as a cafeteria or for use for physical education classes or music and theater performances.
“It’s very flexible, depending on the needs of the kids and the teaching preferences,” the principal said.
Technology abounds in the high-tech library, in classrooms with kids getting iPads or ChromeBooks and in gym class with virtual reality goggles.
“I’m super excited about all the innovation,” said Kava Lientz, a Falcon Middle School assistant principal who has two students attending Bennett Ranch.
Ten-year-old Haylie Smidt said she can’t wait for the new year in her new school.
“It’s amazing,” she said while taking a tour Monday. “All the classrooms are big, and there’s different chairs and different sizes of desks.”
Her grandmother, Lisa Smidt, said she voted for the mill levy override because D-49’s elementary schools have been packed.
“It was definitely time for us to get new schools,” she said. “This area has grown way too much and is getting too crowded.”
Bennett Ranch Elementary is now the third school on the former Bennett Ranch, which decades ago encompassed more than 9,000 acres from Falcon to Black Forest. Falcon High School and Falcon Middle School also sit on the old ranchland.
Charli Marricle, the Bennetts’ great-granddaughter, said memories flood her mind every time she sees the property.
“It was different,” she said. “There was nothing around. I remember rolling in the hay barn and getting dirty. It’s really neat the community pulled together and decided to name the school Bennett Ranch.”
At 3 p.m. Wednesday, D-49 will hold a ribbon cutting for a new building for the Academy for Literacy Learning and Innovation Excellence program, 6275 Bridlespur Ave.
ALLIES specializes in teaching second- through fourth-grade students who have characteristics of dyslexia and other language learning difficulties, such as dysgraphia, dyscalculia, attention deficit disorder and attention deficit disorder with hyperactivity.
The new Sprung fabric building is adjacent to Odyssey, where the program has been housed since its founding in 2014. Growing popularity led to the expansion and a separate facility. The school plans to enroll 150 students.
Falcon High’s new $5.65 million academic wing will be unveiled at a ribbon cutting at 4 p.m. Friday at 10255 Lambert Road in Peyton.
The addition includes spaces for career and technical education, such as a nursing lab, computer labs, multipurpose classrooms and a student gathering area.
Renovations to D-49’s high schools also were covered under the 2016 override, including Vista Ridge High’s conversion of a multipurpose room to an auditorium with stage and addition of an auxiliary gym and new multipurpose room, and Sand Creek High’s new athletic training facility and revamping of an academic area to an open- and flexible-learning space.
Patriot High, an alternative school, has new flooring and converted some classrooms to a kitchen for a culinary arts program.
In all, D-49 is completing 57 renovation projects costing $5.8 million in time for the new school year. Asbestos is being removed from all buildings, and all schools are getting secure entries, with visitors to enter lobbies before accessing the building.
