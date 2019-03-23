Helen Fiske Hunt Jackson moved to Colorado in 1873. She came hoping the dry, high altitude would bring relief for her throat and bronchitis ailments — and she found the air and climate here helpful and delightful.
She had already earned considerable acclaim for her poetry and journalism. She had lost her first husband, Edward Hunt. Hunt, a West Point-educated engineer, died in an accident during the Civil War.
She settled in downtown Colorado Springs, then a fledgling frontier village, continued to write, and married a local Republican entrepreneur, William S. Jackson. She had met and fallen in love with Jackson while they were both boarding at the first hotel in Colorado Springs, aptly known as the Colorado Springs Hotel, on Cascade Avenue. She scorned politics and was happy when her second husband failed in his bid to become one of Colorado’s first U.S. senators. He was a young business associate of Gen. William Palmer and became a leading banker and businessman here, as well as a four-decade trustee at Colorado College.
After they married in late 1875, the Jacksons lived for the next decade at 228 East Kiowa St. (on the corner with Weber) in one of the town’s nicest three-story houses.
Helen Hunt Jackson soon found a political cause that led her to write both a scathing nonfiction policy tract and "Ramona," a bestselling politically themed novel. Her cause was the plight of Native Americans and how they were mistreated by her fellow Caucasians.
Her nonfiction "A Century of Dishonor" (1881) held that “so long as there remains in our frontier one square mile of land occupied by a weak and helpless owner, there will be a strong and unscrupulous frontiersman ready to seize it, and a weak and unscrupulous politician, who can be hired for a vote, or for money to back him.” It was a strident call, aimed at educating Americans about broken promises, questionable confiscations of tribal lands and hypocrisy.
Jackson sent a copy of this work, at her own expense, to members of Congress and leading clergy. While her book was reviewed favorably, she was also dismissed as a preachy amateur historian.
She decided to follow the example of Harriet Beecher Stowe, and conceived and wrote a sentimental romance novel, to make her case anew and try to reach a wider audience.
Jackson’s novel, "Ramona," is a prime example of an observation George Orwell once made about effective writers. Writing a book, he said, is a horrible, exhausting struggle, a lot like a long bout of some painful illness. “One would never undertake such a thing if one were not driven on by some demon whom one can neither resist nor understand.”
Helen Hunt Jackson said she “didn’t write 'Ramona,' it was written through me.”
Her demon was the prejudice and injustice she saw around the West.
She poured all her energy and “lifeblood” into this novel — and died the next year.
Coloradans who haven’t read "Ramona," should. It was inspired by what Jackson saw as she traveled around Colorado and California. She visited the site of the Sand Creek Massacre in southwestern Colorado and had toured many of the mining towns in Colorado.
The novel is set in southern California. Its endearing heroine, Ramona, is a beautiful young mixed-race orphan who falls in love with a manly, handsome young Indian named Alessandro Assis.
Jackson’s stoic and heroic Alessandro is a stand-in for countless Native Americans who had been removed from their lands by the Manifest Destiny policies.
Alessandro, despite being in love with Ramona, knows that life with him and his fellow Indians will be one of poverty, struggle and frustration. He warns they could be treated as if they were animals, or beasts. “But I, too, am an Indian,” Ramona protests, adding she would rather die than be left behind by her lover. “Oh, Alessandro, take me with you.”
Their love is wondrously rich. Forced to elope, they forsake the hacienda haven where Ramona had been adopted, and try to forge their own path as Indians. And their life is miserable.
Jackson’s novel beguiles us with a seductive love story, yet it is set in a larger context of heartless injustice and inhumane practices.
Jackson criticized her fellow citizens who assumed the superiority of their own Anglo race. Her contemporaries worshipped a white, primarily Anglo-Saxon Protestant god and thought of Native Americans as inferior, lazy, treacherous — “not like us.”
Jackson became a fearless reformer and an undaunted contrarian .
Critics called her novel sentimental and faulted it for its one-sided idealizations. Her romantic duo is indeed so admirable, so physically and spiritually attractive, they might make even a Hollywood scriptwriter blush. Yet, there have been several film adaptations of her book, starring Mary Pickford and Loretta Young.
Colorado’s Helen Hunt Jackson was a storyteller with a message, a novelist with a purpose and a writer who used her talents to celebrate inclusiveness, fairness, humanity and equal justice for all. (A splendid exhibit of Helen Hunt Jackson memorabilia and rooms from her house are well maintained on the third floor of the Colorado Springs Pioneer Museum—and a collection of her papers and writings are also open to the public at Tutt Library’s Special Collections at Colorado College.)
"Ramona" stands with "Uncle Tom’s Cabin," "The Jungle," "The Grapes of Wrath," and "Beloved" as a reminder of the kind of republic most Americans yearn it still might become.
Tom Cronin is president emeritus of Whitman College and professor emeritus at Colorado College. He is the author, most recently, of Imagining a Great Republic: Political Novels and the Idea of America (Rowman & Littlefield, 2018)—available from Amazon.