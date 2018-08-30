Voters in the Pikes Peak region’s most socio-economically diverse school district will be asked to consider approving a $180 million bond measure to make school improvements, including constructing a building for Carmel Middle School and converting two elementary schools into K-8 campuses.
The five-member board of Harrison School District 2 voted unanimously Thursday night to place a bond question on the Nov. 6 ballot.
It’s the first time in 18 years the district has sought bond funding from local voters. That money was used to build Fox Meadow Middle School.
Board President Steve Seibert said he was optimistic D-2 residents will understand the needs.
“I would probably be the strongest adversary of raising taxes, spending public funds, but all of the negatives have been eliminated for me,” he said. “I’m very encouraged; this is a big step, a hurdle we haven’t had for many years. Funding is so critical in public education.”
The proposal would raise property taxes by not more than $16.2 million annually, which would cost a homeowner an estimated $8 per month per $100,000 of assessed value. For the average homeowner in D-2, that amounts to about $15 monthly.
“Stepping inside the schools, it’s obvious they need to do some restorations,” said campaign manager Anthony Carlson, who last year helped Colorado Springs School District 11 succeed in passing a bond proposal. “D-2 needs to get to a place where they can keep up with maintenance — aging mechanical systems, bringing classrooms up to date and facilities in general.”
The money would pay for:
• Renovating existing school buildings
• Improving security, safety, technology and ADA compliance at all schools
• Expanding Soaring Eagles Elementary and Sand Creek International Elementary by adding grades six, seven and eight and convert them to K-8 campuses
• Building a new, up-to-date facility for Carmel Middle School
The new Carmel Middle School would be built at the same location as the existing building and updated with new technology, learning spaces, a media lab and other contemporary features.
The $180 million bond debt would not exceed $336 million of repayment cost, according to the measure.
State funding cuts to education over the past decade have shortchanged Harrison D-2 by $90 million, district officials said.
D-2 is under the temporary leadership of two chief operating officers after the early May resignation of former Superintendent Andre Spencer.
About three-quarters of Harrison’s 11,074 students qualify for the federal government’s free and reduced meals program, and consequently, all students receive free meals at school daily. And 75 percent of students are minorities, according to Colorado Department of Education data.
“We believe our students deserve the same types of buildings, security and technology that their peers in neighboring districts have,” says the flier promoting the bond proposal.
The board of another Pikes Peak region school district going to the ballot in November, Lewis-Palmer School District 38 in Monument, tweaked its bond initiative at a meeting last week.
A $36.5 million bond measure now gives flexibility to add $3.5 million at a later date, to benefit its only charter school, Monument Academy, as well as the entire district, with a new districtwide multipurpose building.
Taxes would increase not more than $5.2 million annually, with a repayment cost not to exceed $66.3 million. The money would pay to enhance safety and security features at all schools, and build an elementary school at Jackson Creek to meet growing enrollment.
D-38 also is seeking a $1 million mill levy override through 2025 to increase safety and security at existing schools, including the charter school, and hire additional safety and security staff and conduct more training.
On Sept. 5, the five-member board will host an informal meet-and-greet gathering for the public from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in the Learning Center of the D-38 administration building, 146 Jefferson St. in Monument.