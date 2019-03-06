Harrison School District 2’s board of education narrowed its five finalists to three for the dual superintendent positions, spokeswoman Christine O’Brien said Wednesday.
Two are the district’s current co-chief operating officers, Wendy Birhanzel and John Rogerson. The third is Elizabeth Domangue, an eight-year employee at D-2 before leaving last fall to become an assistant professor at the University of Northern Colorado.
Birhanzel was formerly the district’s curriculum, instruction and assessment officer; Rogerson had been principal of Fox Meadow Middle School. They have been splitting the superintendent duties for nine months, since former superintendent Andre Spencer resigned.
Harrison D-2 is the Pikes Peak region’s fourth-largest school district with 11,708 students this school year. It’s also the most socio-economically diverse, with three-quarters of students coming from low-income households and three-quarters identifying as minorities.
The board of education will interview the three finalists again before deciding, likely by month’s end. The dual-superintendent format will be the first in the state among public school districts.
Contact the writer: 719-476-1656.