Harrison School District
5th graders at Soaring Eagles Elementary School walk past a Harrison School District 2 sign while making their way to a math lab on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2006. (Gazette file photo)

 David Bitton
Harrison School District 2’s board of education narrowed its five finalists to three for the dual superintendent positions, spokeswoman Christine O’Brien said Wednesday.

Two are the district’s current co-chief operating officers, Wendy Birhanzel and John Rogerson. The third is Elizabeth Domangue, an eight-year employee at D-2 before leaving last fall to become an assistant professor at the University of Northern Colorado.

Birhanzel was formerly the district’s curriculum, instruction and assessment officer; Rogerson had been principal of Fox Meadow Middle School. They have been splitting the superintendent duties for nine months, since former superintendent Andre Spencer resigned.

Harrison D-2 is the Pikes Peak region’s fourth-largest school district with 11,708 students this school year. It’s also the most socio-economically diverse, with three-quarters of students coming from low-income households and three-quarters identifying as minorities.

The board of education will interview the three finalists again before deciding, likely by month’s end. The dual-superintendent format will be the first in the state among public school districts.

Contact the writer: 719-476-1656.

