Literacy reaches every corner of life, as the sixth annual Literacy Festival will demonstrate.
The interactive free family event begins with breakfast at 7:45 a.m. Saturday at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs’ Dwire Hall, 1420 Austin Bluffs Parkway.
Sponsored by the Black Educators Network, the program runs from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Free books that have been donated by local groups will be given away at the conclusion.
This year’s focus: highlighting the different aspects of literacy.
“Everything starts with literacy,” said Theresa Newsom, event founder and coordinator. “It’s more than just reading a book; it’s critical thinking, communicating, writing.
Elementary school students can participate in STEAM (science, technology, engineering art, math, music and movement) activities.
“Literacy is through the lens of all of these those content areas, and they impact everything in your life,” Newsom said.
A film, a college tour and leadership training for secondary students also will be available.
“Literacy is about lifelong learning, from birth to 99,” Newsom said.
Speaker presentations will include how literacy is part of athletics and areas such as science, and doesn’t stop outside the classroom.
“You’re using literacy in some form every day throughout what you’re doing,” said Newsom, an elementary school teacher.