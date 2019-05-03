Four of the 42 graduating seniors to be named a 2019 Boettcher Scholar by the Boettcher Foundation are from the Pikes Peak region.
Three of this year’s winners are from Academy School District 20 in northern Colorado Springs: Trayana Athannassova and Sophia "Sophie" Jung from Pine Creek High School and Ethan Meyer from Rampart High School.
The other area recipient is Owen Rask from Fountain Valley School, a private day and boarding high school in Fountain.
Scholars are selected based on academics, service, leadership and character.
This year’s competition drew nearly 1,500 applicants, according to Tiffany Anderson, the foundation’s director of programs.
The prestigious four-year scholarship includes virtually all expenses to attend the Colorado school of the recipient’s choice: full tuition, fees, a book allowance and an annual stipend for living expenses.
All three students from Academy D-20 have indicated they will use the funds to attend the University of Colorado, while the Fountain Valley student will attend Colorado College in the fall.
“The Boettcher Foundation invests in the promise of Colorado and the potential of Coloradans, and these students represent the very best of our state,” Katie Kramer, president and CEO of the Boettcher Foundation, said in a statement. “We are delighted that they have committed to attending Colorado universities.”
Established in 1952, the program also provides programs and support to ensure that students reach their full leadership potential.
This year’s class includes an entrepreneur who launched a dessert-focused catering business, a 13-year dancer in Aspen Santa Fe Ballet’s Folklórico group, a student who completed the Junior Firefighter Academy and was certified as an Emergency Medical Technician, along with state leaders for FBLA, DECA and Key Club, Anderson said.
The full list of recipients is available at https://boettcherfoundation.org/2019_boettcher_scholars.