FOUNTAIN — For the first time, Fountain Valley School's state climbing champions have a home cliff.
With the opening of a new $16.5 million athletic center on the campus of the private day and boarding high school, students can practice and compete on their own 40-foot-tall climbing wall.
“It’s a game changer for our community,” Head of School Will Webb said of the athletic center, which will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Fountain Valley School’s 240 students, along with alumni, staff and friends, are invited to attend and tour the new home of the Danes.
Installers told school officials it's the biggest high school climbing facility in the nation, said Jeanne Olive, Fountain Valley School spokeswoman.
The junior varsity girls' climbing team won the 2017 Colorado High School Climbing League State Championships, with other school teams placing in the top three.
The athletic center also features an eight-lane swimming pool, which Olive said is a vast improvement over the funky old five-lane pool that was challenging for swim meets.
New basketball and volleyball courts eliminate the need for late practices, which was all the old gym that was built in the early 1950s could handle.
“We had to stagger between junior varsity and varsity teams,” Olive said. But no more.
The second floor of the 60,000-square-foot building has an elevated running track that overlooks the gym floor. A weight room, spin room, locker rooms, classrooms, offices and a student lounge with a patio and fireplace also are included.
A two-year fundraising campaign Webb led netted donations from alumni, parents and friends, as well as the El Pomar Foundation, to pay for the energy-efficient building, Olive said.
While the building is “impressive in stature and features,” Webb said, more importantly, it will “better support our faculty and students in program delivery.”
The center also will “put front and center our commitment to a culture of health and wellness for the community,” he said.
It’s the final part of a fast-paced $25 million construction boom that also has added new faculty housing and a maintenance facility in the past year.