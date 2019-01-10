The family of a Carson Middle School student is threatening to sue Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8 for injuries they say resulted from their son being beat up after the teacher stepped out of the classroom.
A notice of intent to file a lawsuit submitted to the El Paso County Attorney’s Office states that the teen was hurt on Aug. 24, about a week and a half after school resumed in the fall.
A letter sent by The Gold Law Firm of Greenwood Village claims the student was “violently assaulted” by another student, and as a result, “endured physical pain and severe emotional distress.”
The boy continues to be treated for the “trauma sustained,” according to the paperwork.
The family plans to ask for a jury trial and more than $387,000 in economic and noneconomic damages, the letter said.
Fountain-Fort Carson D-8 received the notice of claim regarding the incident, officials said.
"We do not discuss individual student matters publicly, and we do not comment on matters that may be the subject of litigation," spokeswoman Christy McGee said in a statement in response to a request for comments.
District employees adhere to a safe schools policy, she added.