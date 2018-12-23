The state’s first charter school merger is a done deal.
Monarch Classical School of the Arts in the Hillside neighborhood earlier this month became the second school under Third Future, a charter school network run by former Harrison School District 2 Superintendent Mike Miles.
“It is unusual,” said Terry Croy Lewis, executive director of Colorado Charter School Institute, an authorizing body for charter schools not tethered to a school district.
But such a solution for charter schools, which are free public schools funded by taxpayer dollars, that need help surviving may become more commonplace.
“While this is the first time this has transpired, other charter schools are considering it,” Croy Lewis said.
Lower-than-projected enrollment led to lower-than-expected revenue for Monarch, opened in August by two teachers in southeast Colorado Springs.
With Colorado Springs School District 11’s May 2016 closure of Helen Hunt Elementary School, the Hillside community was left without an elementary school. Another charter school, Pikes Peak Prep, that had been in the same building Monarch now occupies at 525 E. Costilla St., closed in May.
Miles had been the CEO of Pikes Peak Prep, but resigned in February. Miles, a self-described education reformer, has vocal supporters and critics of his no-nonsense approach to turning schools around with methods he created.
Monarch had been operating as an independently managed K-8 school authorized by the Charter School Institute, offering a classical curriculum, daily music and art lessons, a whole-child approach to education and student-family support.
In August, co-founder Leigha Johnson told The Gazette that the school opened with 360 students and 27 teachers.
By the official October head count to determine state funding, enrollment was at 228 students, Miles said, which caused financial difficulties. Enrollment is now about 170 students, he said.
Johnson, who had worked at Pikes Peak Prep, approached Miles about a possible merger in mid-November, and discussions got underway.
Miles said he wasn’t sure at first if he was interested in taking on the school. Third Future opened its first charter school in Aurora, under Aurora Public Schools, in the fall of 2017, and has applied to the Charter School Institute to open a second school in the old Macy’s store at The Citadel mall in Colorado Springs in the fall of 2019.
Third Future first approached D-11 about chartering the proposed Colorado Springs school because the location is in D-11's boundaries, but the district's board voted last month to relinquish the application, citing several concerns. Miles said he agreed it was the best route to take.
Third Future focuses on closing academic achievement gaps for historically low-performing students, including minorities and students living in poverty.
While his organization’s mission fits the needs of students at Monarch, the school’s finances were "challenging,” he said.
In strategizing ways to reduce costs, CSI and Third Future negotiated with building owner Charter School Development Corp. to reduce lease costs for this school year and next, Croy Lewis said.
The board of Charter School Institute also is considering whether to award Monarch a $150,000 no-interest loan or grant, money that's left over from the closure of Pikes Peak Prep. The school closed because its management company sold the building, and school officials could not find another location in the area to reopen in the fall.
“It was discussed in our December meeting and tabled until January for deeper discussion,” Croy Lewis said. “We’re still in the midst of an audit and don’t have the results of all the school’s finances yet.”
Under the merger agreement, the existing Monarch is dissolved and absorbed by Third Future, which Miles said is not functioning as a management company that charges for back-office support but rather as a school operator.
No program changes will be made for the spring semester, he said, and staff have not lost their jobs, although Johnson is gone. A new principal, Angela Prochnow, whom Miles had worked with at District 2, will start Jan. 7.
Miles plans to add two teachers and a learning coach to help train teachers under his instructional system.
Another change is that the school will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. to provide free before- and after-school assistance and enrichment. It had been opening at 6 a.m., but students did not come that early, he said.
Miles intends to boost enrollment by convincing parents to return to the school.
"We have five months left in this school year, and we're going to focus on the kids," he said, adding that his goal is to improve student growth.
"If we do that and make the school environment safe and orderly and have good instruction, I think that will help the community understand this can be a good community school," Miles said.
Croy Lewis said her organization, which will continue as the charter authorizer, feels "very positive" about the new development.
“Particularly because it was the school that made this decision, and they felt it would be a good alignment,” she said. “The school needs stability, and Third Future brings that, particularly around finances and operations of the school.”
Johnson said she wishes Third Future's team "the very best in upholding Monarch's mission of being a community school filled with wholesome learning and artistic expression."