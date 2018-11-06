Five Pikes Peak region school districts have financing questions on Tuesday's ballot.
The 26,200 voters of Lewis-Palmer School District 38 in Monument are deciding two requests: a $1 million mill levy override, or property tax increase, and a $36.5 million bond authorization.
D-38 is expected to add 945 students over the next five years, and existing schools are at or near capacity, district officials say.
The $1 million mill levy change would add safety and security staff and training at all D-38 schools, including its charter school, Monument Academy. The measure would sunset in seven years.
The $36.5 million bond would build an elementary school, convert Bear Creek Elementary back to a middle school, and provide safety and security improvements at all district schools.
Both measures combined would cost homeowners about $14 a month for the average home valued at $400,000. Business owners would see an increase of about $56 per month for both proposals.
For the first time in 18 years, Harrison School District 2 is seeking a $180 million bond measure from its 31,450 voters, to renovate schools, erect a building for Carmel Middle School, convert Soaring Eagles and Sand Creek International elementary schools into K-8 campuses, and improve security, safety, technology and ADA compliance at all schools.
The proposal would raise property taxes by up to $16.2 million annually, costing a homeowner an estimated $8 per month per $100,000 of assessed value. For the average homeowner in D-2, that amounts to about $15 monthly.
Cuts in state education funding have shortchanged D-2 by $90 million over the past decade.
School District 49 in eastern El Paso County wants its 56,100 voters to agree to reduce its mill levy by switching from a fixed dollar amount of $7.5 million annually to a fixed cap of 18.5 mills. This would enable the district to continue to increase funding through home construction.
The proposal wouldn't increase property taxes; it would decrease them.
Ellicott School District 22 in eastern El Paso County seeks a $4.37 million bond issue from its 2,810 voters so the district could provide matching funds for a $3.28 million Building Excellent Schools Today, or BEST state grant, to address safety, expand schools and update buildings with science labs and exploratory space.
Money would build secure entrances at the elementary and high schools; improve access and other compliance issues related to the Americans with Disabilities Act; modernize, update and renovate school buildings, including expand the elementary school cafeteria and build more classrooms at the high school; resurface the track and construct an auxiliary practice gym for student and community use.
The cost is $26 a year for every $100,000 of home valuation.
Manitou Springs School District 14 is asking Manitou Springs' 6,450 voters to let it keep an additional $1 million raised from its previously approved mill levy override.
Voters approved the override in 2015 with a 52-mill cap. Approval of this ballot issue would remove the restriction so the D-14 board can establish the mill levy rate needed to collect the revenues approved three years ago.
If the measure passes, D-14 will use the extra revenue to support teachers (recruitment and retention, including some “catch up” for those hurt by the 2008 recession), and add mental health initiatives for students, including the new “Connect 14,” which provides after-school programming and potentially health services.