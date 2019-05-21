What turned out to be a false report to the anonymous statewide Safe2Tell crisis line activated an emergency response from Colorado Springs Police and School District 49 security at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy on Monday.
But there was no threat or weapons found on campus, and the charter school with about 600 sixth- through 10th- grade students was not evacuated or locked down, said Todd Morse, head of the school.
A few students specifically named in the tip were pulled from classes and interviewed, he said.
While Morse wouldn’t say the nature of the Safe2Tell tip, he said, “It almost really just didn’t make sense, as you read it.”
Tips to the line, which can be texted or called in, are always taken seriously, Morse said, “regardless of the amount of credibility they may come with.”
Law enforcement officials were at the school for about 45 minutes, starting just before lunchtime.
“They did a quick and thorough review of the situation and deemed it not a credible report,” Morse said.
Police have not identified anyone behind the false tip, he added.
“Unfortunately, the anonymous nature means sometimes there are reports that are not credible,” Morse said. “But I think it’s a fantastic community resource that has helped resolve many issues across the state.”
Safe2Tell, a 24/7 reporting system operated out of the Colorado Attorney General’s Office in conjunction with Colorado State Patrol command centers, tracks three categories of inappropriate use of the program: prank tips that are jokes, tips that have nothing to do with school or personal safety, and deliberate false reports made to injure, harm or bully another person.
Of the 16,000 tips received from August 1, 2017, through July 31, 2018, Safe2Tell Colorado received 395 prank tips (2.46%), 161 misuse tips (1%), and 528 false tips (3.30%), according to an annual report.
The 15-year-old Safe2Tell line has "received reports and aided in preventing hundreds of separate school attacks, helped prevent thousands of youth suicides, and intervened in countless threatening and dangerous situations," last year's annual report states.
The majority of tips continue to be concerns about threats of suicide, followed by drugs and bullying.
However, in February 2018, there were 295 reports of planned school attacks, which surpassed all other concerns that month.