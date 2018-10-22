Damage from a water main break that happened Sunday near Doherty High School is so severe that the school must close for the entire week, officials said.
"We have to repair close to 100 feet of pipe, and there’s extensive cleanup in the building, with several inches of water from the east doors nearly to the cafeteria," said Colorado Springs School District 11 spokeswoman Devra Ashby.
The damage covers an entire corridor of the building that includes lockers, the choir room and choir offices and the loading dock, which needs structural work, she said.
"In order for us to make those repairs, we have to shut off all water, and by law we can’t have class when water is turned off for a certain period of time," Ashby said.
The break only impacted Doherty and not the surrounding neighborhood, she said.
Doherty's 1,900 students were alerted Sunday evening that Monday's classes were canceled, and just before noon, the district announced the week-long closure.
Parent-teacher conferences had been scheduled for Thursday and Friday, and students would not be in classes. So, Ashby said, they will have just three classroom days off.
At this point, students will not need to make up instructional time, she said, but if many snow days are called this winter, the school may have additional days added later.
Doherty also was closed for several weeks in the 2016-17 school year because of two small fires — one in an art room kiln and the other in a dryer in the laundry room — on May 11, 2017. Repairs and concern with air quality forced the school to close for the remainder of the school year.
Damage from the fires affected a different area of the building than Monday's water main break, Ashby said.
Staff members were being allowed into the school Monday afternoon to retrieve materials and secure their classrooms, Ashby said. The property will be closed after that.
Extracurricular activities, including sports events, are being rescheduled, and students were to be alerted by 4 p.m. Monday by phone calls, texts and social media as to those plans, she said.