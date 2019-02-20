With flu having already claimed the lives of two Colorado children, strep throat, several strains of flu, head colds, stomach viruses, respiratory infections and other unwanted bugs continue to make the rounds in local classrooms.
“Several of our schools have sent messages to families about washing hands frequently, covering the mouth when coughing, keeping students at home if they have a fever or are vomiting and other guidance from our nurses,” said Colorado Springs School District 11 spokeswoman Devra Ashby.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment's weekly Colorado Flu Report released Tuesday showed widespread flu activity statewide last week, along with the year's second influenza death of a child under 18 years old. The agency does not release details on the identity of victims.
Both deaths were associated with influenza A, H1N1, which the state reports is the predominate strain this season, although H3N2 and B viruses also are circulating.
The state's first child death occurred in the second week of January. Last year, through mid-May, Colorado saw just one death associated with influenza in children younger than 18 years.
Schools can attest to the problem.
“Our head nurse has said it’s a bad year for the flu,” Ashby said.
It’s been a “doozy” of a flu and cold season, said Academy School District 20 spokeswoman Allison Cortez.
“Anecdotally, it feels like it’s worse this year,” she said. “Every person on our senior leadership team has had some sort of cold or flu in the last two weeks.”
D-20 has not had problems finding substitute teachers so far, she added.
Nearly 10 percent of students at Explorer Elementary missed school due to illness on Tuesday, Cortez said. On Wednesday, Liberty High School had 100 kids out sick, up from 64 on Feb. 6. Discovery Canyon Campus' absences have declined since hitting a peak in mid-February.
"Many of our schools have been sending communication home to families describing the symptoms of the flu, providing insight as to when students should stay home or head to the doctor and discussing the cleaning measures taking place at the school," Cortez said.
Flu among student and staff led Miami-Yoder School District JT-60 in Rush to shut down last Friday, said Superintendent Dwight Barnes.
About 25 percent of this year’s 305 students were out on Thursday, he said.
“Ninety-percent had all the flu symptoms,” Barnes said.
But the biggest problem last week was that 15 staff members fell ill, Barnes said, and the small rural district couldn’t withstand that large of a hit to its ranks.
“We just took Friday off,” he said. “We were hoping after four days off we could get everybody healthy.”
Some kids and staff are still out sick this week, but not as many as last week, Barnes said.
Attendance also has rebounded at James Irwin Charter Schools, which closed its three campuses and five buildings for four days over the holiday weekend for thorough cleaning.
Students and staff were “dropping like flies” with a host of symptoms, said Linda Carroll, advancement director of the charter school network based in Colorado Springs.
More than 10 percent of the nearly 2,000 students were sick by Thursday, she said, and school officials could not find enough substitute teachers to keep classes going.
The charter network hired professionals to do a “super deep clean” and sanitize the schools over Presidents Day weekend.
The effort appears successful, with 95 percent student attendance and a 97.5 staff attendance rate this week, she said.