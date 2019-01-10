Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

A few showers early with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 31F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%..

Tonight

A few showers early with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 31F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%.