A motion to hire two employees who have been temporarily in charge of Harrison School District 2 as dual superintendents failed Thursday night on a 2-2 vote of the Board of Education.
“A no-consensus vote died on the table, so we’ll go back to deliberations,” board President Steve Seibert told a stunned audience expecting to hear who would become the next leaders of the Pikes Peak region's fourth-largest school district.
The five-member board has one vacant seat, following the departure of Josh Hitchcock which was announced at the Nov. 15 meeting.
Two long-standing members, Seibert and board Vice President Linda Pugh, voted yes to offer the state’s first dual-superintendent model of leadership to Wendy Birhanzel and John Rogerson.
Two newer members, Jeannie Orozco and Kelley Pomis, voted no.
Birhanzel and Rogerson, who were made co-chief operating officers nine months ago following the May departure of the former superintendent, remain in those jobs, with their contracts running through June, Seibert said.
Board members now will “identify the next steps,” he said.
Elizabeth Domangue, an assistant professor at the University of Northern Colorado, is the third finalist.
All three finalists named earlier this month following a community forum with five top candidates have worked in Harrison D-2.
Birhanzel was the curriculum, instruction and assessment officer, and Rogerson had been principal of Fox Meadow Middle School before being promoted last summer as interim district leaders.
Domangue had worked in D-2 for eight years, including as principal at Panorama Middle School, before leaving last fall for the university.
Board members said Thursday that the decision has been difficult and not one they take lightly.
“We deliberated their skills, backgrounds and achievements. There was very little that separated all three of them,” Seibert said. “They all have areas of growth, areas of opportunity and strengths.”
Neither Pomis nor Orozoco explained why they opposed hiring Birhanzel and Rogerson, or who they preferred instead.