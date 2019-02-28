The resurgence of the Momo Challenge, a dangerous online game targeting children, has spurred warnings to Colorado Springs area parents.
Several school districts sent letters to parents this week, alerting them about the game, which centers on a character with a grotesque face attached to a bird’s body.
The character suggests dangerous tasks for kids to perform, such as waking at certain times of night, hiding for a long time and hurting themselves or family members.
The challenge, a viral ghost story in the format of a chain letter-style game, is “played” via an application called WhatsApp, which can operate on cell phones and electronic tablets.
“We started to see conversation pop up from kids on Wednesday — using the word 'Momo' or referring to the character — but our understanding is that kids didn’t really have a full understanding of what it all was about,” said Christy McGee, spokeswoman for Fountain-Fort Carson D-8.
“We don’t believe there’s any cause for concern in our district. But we reached out to kids and to parents, and if any names were brought to attention, we wanted to make sure we made contact with them.”
Likewise, no instances have been reported of the challenge being played by students in Colorado Springs School District 11, the Pikes Peak region’s largest, said spokeswoman Devra Ashby.
“We didn’t want to incite fear but to let parents know this is out there,” Ashby said of the district's letter to parents Wednesday.
Firewalls and other security protections have prevented students from encountering Momo on school devices, she said.
Students can't access sites deemed dangerous, she said, and staff members monitor students using technology devices on campuses.
"We are working to ensure that any reference to this disturbing challenge is not being discussed or 'played' in classrooms or at recess," reads District 11's letter to parents.
Videos about a new online "monster" began circulating last July, resulting in the Momo character. Many say the game is only an urban legend — that messaging the character on WhatsApp does not produce a reply.
But in recent weeks, alarming messages promoting self-harm, including suicide, were found spliced into some YouTube Kids videos, including Fortnite and Peppa the Pig. The Momo Challenge re-emerged amid concerns about Internet safety of children's material.
Widefield School District 3 issued a letter to parents about the developing trend Thursday. D-3 also has not come across instances of students participating, said spokeswoman Samantha Briggs.
“We’re informing parents, making them aware this viral challenge is out there and the disturbing messages it has with it, so they can be monitoring their child’s use of phones and tablets,” Briggs said. “We don’t want students discussing it or playing it in the classroom, and we’re recommending parents talk to their children about these kinds of challenges and being safe on the Internet.”
Worldwide, cases of teenagers suicides in Argentina, Colombia and India have not linked the game as the direct cause.
“We want to partner with parents to make sure they know what we’re hearing at school, and we want to know what they’re hearing at home — so we can work together to keep kids safe," McGee said.
District officials encourage parents to talk with their children about such online hazards, including why they shouldn’t contact strangers on the Internet. Parents also should monitor their children’s Internet use and make sure privacy settings are secure.