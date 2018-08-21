After a year fraught with tragedies, from a staff member’s slaying to the traffic deaths of three family members, Falcon School District 49, in partnership with Ellicott District 22, will hold a mental health event next month to help the community heal and address crises.
“We always think of education as reading, writing, math, science ... but if our kids have other things going on emotionally, they’re not open and ready to learn,” said Kim Boyd, D-49’s community care director.
“We just need to be caring for our youth and our communities in all aspects of their lives.”
Several devastating losses hit the district last year in rapid-fire succession:
• Richard Hammond, the district’s head of transportation, was found shot to death Feb. 14, 2017, in Denver. The homicide remains unsolved.
• Rachel Dewey, an eighth-grade social studies teacher, died while skiing Pikes Peak with her family March 19, 2017.
• Julia Roark, a top administrator, was struck and killed while riding her bike on Woodmen Road on April 8, 2017.
• Senior Michael Finley was killed by a suspected drunken driver on April 14, 2017.
• Alex Bourbon, a 10th-grader, took his life April 20, 2017, according to a post by his family on GoFundMe.
• Peyton mother Heather White and her three children, Bruce, Megan and Scott White, were killed in a car crash in Wyoming on June 16, 2017.
By the end of the school year, kids “started to have feelings of being cursed,” Boyd told The Gazette at the time. The Gazette profiled one local teen who lost 10 friends to suicide, homicide and accident in six years.
So everyone is invited to the Healing Our Youth event from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at Sand Creek High School, 7005 N. Carefree Circle. It will start by showcasing area services and organizations that can help, and then mental health professionals will make presentations.
The goal is to educate teachers, parents and others who work with youths about various mental health disorders and how to tell the difference between normal adolescent behavior and signs of crisis. Information on substance abuse and treatment options also will be presented.
“It’s trying to encompass the whole youth,” Boyd said.
Over the past three years, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office have investigated the unexpected deaths of 116 children 17 or younger. The county’s youth suicide rate gained national attention in 2016.
A 2017 “Teen Think Tank” suicide prevention poll of 150 area youths showed that 65 of them had thought about suicide, and 30 had attempted it. The most common stresses they cited were family issues, a combination of things and depression, the survey found.
By increasing awareness about those triggers and the warning signs of mental illness and crisis, Boyd said, she hopes to prevent more tragedies.
Contact the writer at 719-636-0362.