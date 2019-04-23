The first public open forum with the controversial presidential finalist for the CU system will begin at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs campus, 1420 Austin Bluffs Parkway, in room 180 of University Hall.
The nine-member voter-elected Board of Regents announced on April 10 that Mark Kennedy, president of the University of North Dakota, is their intended replacement for retiring Bruce Benson. The vote of the Republican-controlled board was unanimous.
But the Regents’ selection has drawn criticism and protests from LGBTQ groups and others for Kennedy’s conservative political background.
A U.S. Representative from Minnesota from 2001 to 2007, Kennedy voted against gay marriage and for abortion restrictions.
In a letter sent to the CU community two days after he was named the sole finalist, Kennedy said his position on gay marriage had evolved since he was a seated Congressman and would lead him to vote differently now on marriage equality.
The UCCS campus has not had any protests, said spokesman Jared Verner.
Colorado law requires finalists to be publicly named for at least two weeks before one is officially offered the position.
UCCS is the first stop on Kennedy’s tour of all four campuses, although he did hold a forum at Monday at the Warwick Hotel in Denver. Read more here.
While at UCCS Tuesday, Kennedy also is meeting with Chancellor Venkat Reddy, governance groups such as the faculty assembly, the staff association and student government representatives. Kennedy also will take a campus tour.
