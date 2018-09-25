Colorado’s 2018 Teacher of the Year, Christina Randle, first-grade teacher at Soaring Eagles Elementary School in Harrison School District 2, is featured in a new ad campaign to promote the teaching profession.
Teaching is “the most exciting, rewarding career,” Randle says in a video clip.
She asks who else is ready to “be a positive role model for kids and have a direct impact on the future” by joining her in the classroom.
The new video commercials are produced by the Colorado Education Association with the goal of promoting the teaching profession to “up-and-coming professionals deciding on a career,” according to the organization.
Opportunities to teach in Colorado are abundant, the statewide organization that represents teachers says, with a teacher shortage leaving many positions unfilled.
Rural school districts in particular have had problems attracting enough teachers in subjects such as special education, foreign languages, math and science.
The CEA is investing member resources into ads driving that message home.
A grant from the National Education Association is helping fund the campaign.
CEA also has partnered with the University of Colorado in Boulder to place ads in its athletics programs and social media to drive interested students to CU Boulder’s School of Education.
CEA also will place ads in markets targeted to a younger demographic and will appear on mobile and digital platforms across a variety of major networks.