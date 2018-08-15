While scores from state-administered tests show incremental improvements in the three years since Colorado introduced academic standards and related assessments, public school students aren’t grasping the material and concepts as fast as state education officials would like.
“Frankly, the change is not happening as quickly as we would hope,” Joyce Zurkowski, chief assessment officer for the Colorado Department of Education said Tuesday of spring testing results that were released publicly Thursday.
Citing fifth-grade math results from tests students took in the spring, she said there has been a 5 point increase in the percent of students meeting or exceeding expectations, since this version was first administered in 2015. Still, that’s only 35.5 percent of students.
“It’s fair to acknowledge as a department we are not convinced that is enough improvement as quickly as we need it to ensure our students are graduating college- and career-ready,” Zurkowski said.
Demonstrating that students are on a path to college or a career after high school from the time they are in kindergarten through 12th grade is a primary goal of the updated academic standards and accompanying tests.
Education Department staff presented district and school scores from its Colorado Measures of Academic Success tests given in April at Thursday’s State Board of Education meeting in Denver.
Students in grades three through eight took English language arts and math; fourth- and seventh-graders from sample schools took social studies exams; and fifth-, eighth- and 11th-graders did science assessments.
PSAT scores for ninth- and 10th-graders and SAT college entrance exam results for 11th-grade students also are available.
In English language arts, even though the percentage of students meeting or exceeding expectations — the top two levels of performance — increased this year over last year in every grade level, more than half of test takers did not meet or exceed expectations.
The highest level statewide in English of students meeting or exceeding expectations was 47.4 percent in fifth grade.
The achievement gaps among racial and ethnic groups, low-income students, English language learners and special education pupils also are not narrowing at an acceptable rate, Zurkowski said.
Statewide, the gaps between black and Hispanic students compared to white students ranged from 23 percentage points to nearly 29 percentage points in English and math, numbers which have remained relatively unchanged since 2015.
Double-digit gaps persist among students living in poverty, with the highest difference — 33.6 percentage points — on the fifth-grade science tests.
Pikes Peak region schools showed lower gaps among impoverished students in English Language Arts than the statewide average of 30.6 percentage points.
Local gaps between students qualifying for free and reduced lunch and nonqualifying students ranged from 7.9 percentage points in Miami-Yoder JT-60 to 29.5 percentage points in Lewis Palmer D-38.
Among the five Pikes Peak districts with the most free and reduced lunch students, Fountain-Fort Carson D-8 had the lowest gap of 12.2 percentage points, and Colorado Springs D-11 had the biggest gap of 23.4 percentage points.
The gap in D-49 and Widefield D-3 was 15.5 percentage points, and in Harrison it was 18.2.
Zurkowski said the state has launched a study of schools and districts that are more effective than others in increasing achievement while simultaneously closing the achievement gaps.
“The department continues to investigate what are the strategies, practices, programs and approaches that are leading to higher achievement and narrowing the gap and disseminate and share that information more widely across the state,” she said.
Student participation vastly improved this year statewide, particularly because ninth-graders took the PSAT college prep exam in place of state exams, with ninth-grade participation up by 17 percent to nearly 94 percent.
“I believe students and parents are recognizing the relevance of the PSAT more easily than they were seeing the relevance of the CMAS,” Zurkowski said.
More changes are in store next year, as Colorado pulls completely out of the PARCC (Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers) multistate consortium.
From now on, Colorado educators will entirely develop the tests in all subjects.
Students and teachers won’t notice much of a difference, though, said Janeen Demi-Smith, executive director of Educational Data and Support Services for Colorado Springs School District 11.
“It will be the same format, with the same times and standards,” she said. “It’s more of a contracting issue than anything.”
Contact the writer: 719-476-1656.