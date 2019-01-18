A 43-year-old Colorado Springs teacher was arrested Thursday in Gator Creek Preserve in Lakeland, Fla., on suspicion of lewd behavior in the park, authorities report.
Kyle Gilliam had his hand in his pants and approached and grabbed an undercover detective's groin, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
Gilliam, whom authorities say is a fourth- and fifth-grade teacher at Taylor Elementary School in Colorado Springs School District 11, was arrested and charged with battery.
In a news release, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said his office had notified the school.
A Colorado Springs D-11 spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comments.
Gilliam is listed in Taylor Elementary's online staff directory as a fifth-grade teacher.
Gator Creek Preserve is a popular hiking spot with picnic areas, according to its website.
“At some point, folks have to realize that public parks in Polk County are not the place for this kind of behavior,” Judd said in the news release. “We make no secret that we conduct these types of investigations for a reason — so people will stop doing it.
"Families have a right to enjoy our beautiful public spaces without worrying about seeing lewd activity.”
Sheriff’s deputies had been investigating reports of improper behavior in the park, authorities said.
Another man, 62-year-old John Johnson of Mulberry, Fla., was arrested on the same charges at the same time of Gilliam’s arrest.