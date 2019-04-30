A video camera balances on a bright orange skateboard in Anthony Szpak’s language arts classroom. Students slowly roll the makeshift rig across a tabletop toward a scale model of San Francisco in December 1941.
Lights flicker in the small replica buildings before going dark, signifying the rolling blackouts that followed the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, launching the United States into World War II.
“Yay, it works!” students cheer.
The scene took four months to build and five minutes to shoot. Eight seconds of the footage will appear in the student-produced documentary, “As They Were.”
“It’s intense and stressful to get this done, but the first time I saw the trailers, it really hit me, like, 'Wow, we’re really making a difference,'” said Elanor Fugate, an eighth-grader at the Academy for Advanced and Creative Learning, a charter school for gifted students in Colorado Springs School District 11.
The film premieres publicly Friday with two showings at the school, 2510 N. Chestnut St.
This is the fourth year that eighth-graders at Academy ACL have produced a short film from script to screen. "As They Were" is the latest project by the school’s GeekThink Films. Szpak, a former Hollywood scriptwriter, opened the studio — and the nation’s first fully integrated film program in a middle school — in the fall of 2015.
“At this age, they’re breaking ground with each one of these films,” Szpak said.
Students write the script, draw the storyboards, act, shoot the cinematography, craft the animation and create original scores of music.
“I ask that they find their strengths and work from that,” Szpak said.
The project began in October and continues until the red carpet rolls out Friday night. Students dressed in finery will arrive for the premiere in fancy cars donated by Red Noland Auto Group in Colorado Springs.
This is the school's first documentary and, at 17 minutes, the longest. It's also the first to feature Colorado Springs residents.
Students interviewed seven senior citizens about the challenges they faced and recreated stories of the Holocaust, the assassination attempt on President Gerald Ford, the seven-year drought in Texas, the impact of the Pearl Harbor attack on ordinary life and others. Miniature sets, real-life shots and animation tell the stories.
Nancy Hitlin Jackson, one of the film's subjects, said she likes that students have a way to keep in mind that "older people have lots to offer," and everyone has stories to share.
Students worked hard to portray people's fear that their city would be bombed next after Pearl Harbor, for example, and the awfulness of being one of two survivors in a village during the Holocaust.
Student Lina Guerra rode her bicycle for miles in the rain for a shot of her whizzing by a stationary train.
Huddling in the school’s boiler room in the middle of the pack during a World War II bombing scene was one of Gabi Rielanelson’s most challenging roles. She much preferred running in the snow outside.
“I remember the first movie the school made, and I couldn’t wait to be a part of it,” said 13-year-old Jack Markowitz. “This year I got to be one of the directors, and this movie is our movie. It’s a source of pride: I did this. This is a lot of work.”
Two of the 15 students in the class, Mason Marcy and Katie Champlin, used a keyboard and fiddle to create original music.
“We’re both very A-types, and I decided we had to split the power,” Katie said, “because we weren’t making any progress.”
Chocolate helped them focus, she added, along with studying preliminary scenes and listening to every kind of music, from classical to Elton John, to develop their own.
Four editors watched, rewatched and clipped 52 hours of footage down to 17 minutes.
The project helps students learn how to succinctly communicate a message, work as a team and learn different aspects of writing, analyzing and creating, Szpak said.
“This is a shared experience that will never be repeated,” said Elanor, the executive producer.
And it’s beneficial to adults and students.
“Film is the one thing that everybody speaks the language, and it keeps kids engaged in school,” Szpak said.
Tickets are free but need to be reserved. Go to academyacl.networkforgood.com/events/12505-geek-think-film-premiers-as-they-were, or call the school, 434-6566.