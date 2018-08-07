A car hit four children in a crosswalk last school year while en route to Monroe Elementary School at Pikes Peak Avenue and Chelton Road.
The goal this school year is zero accidents in Colorado Springs’ 88 designated school zones, Mayor John Suthers said Monday.
“Keeping our kids safe as they travel to and back from school is the responsibility of all of us,” Suthers said during a school-zone safety-campaign kickoff.
The first-time event, sponsored by the city and its traffic engineering and police departments, was held at Mountain Vista Community School in southeast Colorado Springs, which like other schools in Harrison School District 2 starts classes Thursday.
School District 49 began the fall semester last week, with other local districts following suit in coming weeks.
All motorists should obey the 20-mph speed limit in school zones, which are clearly identified near elementary schools with flashing yellow lights, street signs and road markings, Suthers said, and they should respect the crossing guards who help children navigate the busy streets.
Despite distinctly marked safety areas, more children are hit by cars in school zones than in any other location, according to the National Safety Council.
About 25,000 children are injured every year in school-zone accidents, reports the Transportation Research Board. At least 100 children are killed annually in collisions while walking to or from school, statistics show.
All four local children were injured when hit at Monroe in January 2017, one seriously. All made a good recovery, said Devra Ashby, spokeswoman for Colorado Springs School District 11.
But the incident was scary, said Candice Taylor-Purchase, a 13-year school guard who works the streets near Mountain Vista Community School.
“It could have been our school, our kids,” she said. “I’ve been there for some near misses; I’ve had to jump out of the way, stop kids from crossing. It’s horrible — just knowing people aren’t paying attention so much.”
Distracted driving is a major concern, said Kathleen Krager, the city’s traffic engineering manager.
“Research shows distracted- driving vehicular crashes account for 3,500 deaths every year in the United States,” she said.
In addition to texting or talking on cell phones, “it’s the little things,” Krager said, such as reaching for a cup of coffee, changing the radio station or talking to someone in the back seat, that can put drivers in dangerous situations.
“The faster you’re going, the more distracted driving makes a difference,” she said. “Slow down, pay attention to the crossing guard. Know where the school zones are. The lights will flash at the same time every day.”
Patrol officers are assigned to enforce traffic laws at 25 schools in the city before and after school, said police Lt. H.M. “Mike” Velasquez.
“Officers patrol year-round,” he said, “and we’re prepared to issue tickets for speeding and illegal parking.”
A ticket for speeding in a school zone carries a mandatory court appearance, Velasquez added.
“We’re just trying to get ahead of poor driving behavior and prevent problems,” he said.
Eighth-grader Aileen Torres said she walks to Mountain Vista Community School most days and has to cross busy South Circle Drive.
“The crossing guards are helpful and keep us safe,” she said.
“There are some crazy people that get into car wrecks around here,” said seventh-grader Briana Torres.
State law doesn’t require school crossing guards, but the city does, Krager said.
More children are injured by cars in September than in any other month, according to American Medical Response, the city’s ambulance service, which recommends commuters choose a route without a school zone if they don’t drop off children at schools.
Colorado Springs has had other problems with school zones besides the one last year.
In April 2015, a 15-year-old girl was hit while getting out of a vehicle in a school zone. She was cited for not using a crosswalk. A vehicle backed into a 9-year-old girl in a crosswalk in August 2015 as she was on her way to Evans International Elementary School. She suffered minor injuries.
