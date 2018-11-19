A high-achieving Colorado Springs native majoring in political science and journalism at the University of Colorado Boulder is one of 32 Americans to receive the prestigious Rhodes Scholarship to study at Oxford University in England next fall.
Serene Singh, a 2015 graduate of Rampart High School, holds the titles of Miss Colorado Teen 2016 and America’s Junior Miss. She also won a Boettcher Scholarship and a Truman Scholarship.
She’s the first Rhodes Scholar from CU Boulder in 25 years, and also the university’s first female recipient and the first Sikh-American in the United States to receive the recognition.
“I still feel like I am dreaming,” Singh said in a statement Sunday, after returning to Colorado from Salt Lake City, where she interviewed with a Rhodes selection committee. “I woke up this morning with a feeling I’ve never had before. It truly felt like cloud nine times a thousand.”
Singh, the daughter of G.B. Singh and Nitu Singh, aspires to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court.
At Oxford, she plans to pursue double master’s degrees in criminology and criminal justice, and evidence-based social intervention and policy evaluation.
She serves as chief justice for the CU Student Government and is a member of the Presidents Leadership Class, along with being president of the Sikh Student Association and president of the Political Science Honor Society, among other affiliations.
She founded a nonprofit, "The Serenity Project, Brave Enough to Fly," to empower at-risk women through the skills she has gained in pageantry. She will compete in another beauty pageant in California over Thanksgiving break.
More than a century old, the Rhodes is one of the most competitive academic scholarships in the world.
Criteria include academic excellence, great personal energy, ambition for impact, the ability to work with others, the ability to achieve goals, a commitment to making a strong difference for good in the world, concern for the welfare of others and awareness of inequities.
“A Rhodes Scholar should show great promise of leadership,” Elliot F. Gerson, the American secretary of the Rhodes Trust, said in a news release. “In short, we seek outstanding young men and women of intellect, character, leadership and commitment to service.”
Applicants must be endorsed by their college or university. This year, more than 2,500 students sought their university’s endorsement, and 880 students were endorsed by 281 colleges.
Nearly half of this year’s 32 recipients are immigrants or first-generation Americans.
The scholarship pays all college fees, provides a stipend and transportation to and from England, for an award of up to $70,000 per year for up to four years.