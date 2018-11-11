This week’s mass shooting at a country and western dance club in Thousand Oaks, Calif., which left 12 people dead, underscores the need for restorative practices, organizers of the first annual Rocky Mountain Restorative Practices Conference said Thursday.
“I can guarantee you, there will be a mix of some toxic experiences and beliefs we’ll able to trace back to a gap,” in the gunman’s life,” said Peter Hilts, chief education officer for School District 49 east of Colorado Springs. “We are the people who come along to stand in the gap; that’s what restorative practices have to be about.”
School District 49’s BRIGHT (Building Restorative Interventions Growing Honorable Traditions) team hosted the two-day event in Colorado Springs for 250 educators from across the Pikes Peak region, along the Front Range, Western Slope and from states such as Wyoming and Texas.
A five-year, $1.5 million Department of Defense Education Activity grant funded the event as part of the district’s BRIGHT program to improve social-emotional support through implementing restorative practices.
Restorative practice is a fairly new thought process, said Lea Holland, D-49’s BRIGHT project manager. But the idea is based on time-tested methods of using empathy and acceptance to deal with conflict, and restore relationships.
“This is a behavioral model that shifts thinking, so when a child gets in trouble, there’s a team to reintegrate the child back into the classroom, to listen, respect, look at the individual and separate the deed from the doer,” Holland said..
The approach doesn’t remove discipline or consequences, she said.
Discipline is achieved through “participatory learning and decision-making,” according to the International Institute for Restorative Practices.
The organization defines restorative practice as “a specific process, with defined protocols, that brings together those who have caused harm through their wrongdoing with those they have directly or indirectly harmed.”
Restorative practice isn’t the same as the more familiar restorative justice. Restorative practice is a proactive approach, with the work starting before a situation escalates to a crime that leads to restorative justice, or juvenile detention. It’s being used across the nation to help change the culture of schools, to reduce bullying and isolation of students, which have been identified as precursors to actions such as mass shootings.
“The point of restoration isn’t just to get kids back in line, or give us an alternate path to better behavior, but to restore them to right standing,” Hilts said.
“In this hyper-accelerated world of offense and revenge, we’re trying to step in the middle and show them a different way; that in this violence and harsh talk and toxic polarization, they can be restored to right relationships with each other, with themselves.”
The need for restorative practice has emerged because the bedrock institutions on which society previously depended — family, churches, schools, government and the economic system of labor —have experienced a “significant breakdown” in recent years, Hilts said.
“Once upon a time, this work was shared among many institutions, but more and more it’s coming back to schools,” he said. “Schools are carrying a greater weight of society’s needs.”
One keynote speaker, Paralympian swimming silver medalist and Gulf War Army veteran John Register, said having his left leg amputated following a crash while running hurdles during training for the Olympics, has taught him to shift his thinking from tolerance and acceptance to value and appreciation. He encouraged educators to do the same in working with students on conflict and resolution.
Participants analyzed a case study, in which a fourth-grade boy was bullying a fourth-grade girl, hitting, kicking, pushing and stealing her papers. The girl told the boy to stop, but that produced the opposite result. When the girl complained to the teacher, he told them to work out the problem themselves.
What does the practice of restorative justice call for?
One answer from participants: The teacher should ask each child what happened, how did that make you feel, what do we need to do to make it right. That would turn the situation into restoration and not punishment.
“You’ve got to really understand the problem, get to the root, why the boy did it, what made him think that type of behavior is acceptable, why didn’t the teacher intervene,” said Mike Singels of the Fountain Police Department, who works as a school resource officer at a middle school in Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8. “You’ve got to take time to really understand these kids and get to know them. Then, the light comes on.”
Singels, who was among the conference attendees, said D-8 uses restorative practices to help students avoid getting a criminal record.
“We need to get out of the mindset of you got in trouble, here’s the consequence,” he said. “We’ve got to understand the problem and help the youth understand what they did and why it was wrong. I like bringing them together with the victims, so they understand how their actions affected the victims.”
The process involves shifting and creating “a new normal,” Register said.
Gabrielle Lynn, a community liaison at Odyssey Elementary in School District 49, said the conference was her first time to learn about restorative practices.
“Just the connection, making that relationship and understanding the why behind it is so important,” she said.
Jody Derington, a City of Colorado Springs employee who works with city-owned community centers that provide before- and after-school activities for children, said staff began using restorative practices last spring.
“It all starts with building those relationships and the investment of time with our youth,” she said. “Only then do they really trust and come to us and share with us, and we are fully able to offer them the resources they need.”
Derington said she envisions the restorative practices model becoming a community endeavor.
“I hope we become less siloed and work more together because it all comes down to a healthy community,” she said. “It’s pretty powerful.”
