Colorado was an early adopter of school choice. It has been 25 years since legislators enacted a law allowing charter schools, making Colorado the third state in the nation to do so.
The first two charter schools opened in the fall of 1993, one in Pueblo and another in Castle Rock. This academic year there are 255 charter schools statewide, according to the Colorado League of Charter Schools.
The publicly funded schools don’t charge tuition but have more independence than traditional schools in hiring, budgeting, curriculum and school culture.
They are authorized, accountable to and overseen either by a school district or the Colorado Charter School Institute.
The top three reasons parents choose charters is that they fit the academic needs of the student, are free and open to all and “are the epitome of locally powered schools, since the majority are run by a small board of local community members who care deeply about their own students at the school,” said Peter Mason, spokesman for the Colorado League of Charter Schools.
Charters have fought for equal footing for funding and status and have won several public financing battles, including being entitled to a share of voter-approved education tax increases.
School choice has earned bipartisan support in Colorado largely because residents believe in the idea, said State Rep. Pete Lee, a Democrat from Colorado Springs.
“The people of Colorado, including myself, agree that being able to select the school your kids go to is pretty important,” he said, “and charter schools are among the options.”
Like traditional schools, there are good, mediocre and poor charter schools, Lee said.
“They’re no better or worse; my primary interest is transparency in all public schools, understanding what they’re doing, where they get their resources and how they spend their resources,” he said.
Lawmakers regularly review charter school waivers and make adjustments, Lee added, to “ensure they have competent instructors and robust oversight of programs and resources.”
Colorado Springs has many charter schools, from online and alternative education to any style and focus imaginable.
Here’s what’s new at a few.
Three new charter schools
Classes start Sept. 4 at Liberty Tree Academy, following a meet-the-teacher session on Friday. The school is temporarily housed at Mountain Springs Church, 7345 Adventure Way.
A new school building broke ground May 30 at 8579 Eastonville Road, near Judge Orr Road and U.S. 24 East. It will open next fall.
After two attempts, organizers gained approval for charter authorization under School District 49 and is opening with kindergarten through eighth grades. High school grades will be added in coming years.
Staff members are being trained to deliver “traditional American education” by the conservative liberal arts Hillsdale College in Hillsdale, Mich., under its Barney Charter School Initiative.
Golden View Classical Academy in Denver also is affiliated with the network.
The school defines itself as a classical, liberal arts and sciences program around a skeleton of the Core Knowledge Sequence, which teaches children fundamentals.
Students will learn “the rich content discovered in the immersion of Western Civilization study,” and use originally sourced documents,” according to the Hillsdale system.
Instruction “reaffirms the nation’s founding principles of the inalienable rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, as guaranteed by and realized through the American frame of government.” Moral character and virtue also will be taught.
The goal: “LTA will produce self-governing citizens who continue to carry out the vision of our Nation’s founders to preserve and perpetuate Liberty.”
The school’s board and core advisers include El Paso County parents with diverse backgrounds in education, business, finance, arts, youth work, legal expertise, nonprofit leaders, international affairs, construction and other skills.
Monarch Classical School of the Arts was created by a group of local educators who wanted to see “expressive learning return to every classroom,” said Leigha Johnson, one of the founders.
Authorized by the state’s Charter School Institute, the school purchased the former Pikes Peak Prep site at 525 E. Costilla St., in the spring and embarked on extensive renovations over the summer.
Brightly painted portables and murals draw attention to the school, which opened with 360 students in kindergarten through sixth grades and 27 teachers. The school plans to add seventh and eighth grades in subsequent years.
After studying successful school models around the nation, organizers developed a plan to bring that vision to the public-school setting, with a focus of whole-child development and student-family support. Curriculum is based on Core Knowledge curriculum and a classical education style.
Longer school days, 90 minutes of an arts focus every school day, piano lessons starting in kindergarten for every student, and before and after school enrichment activities from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. are some of the features.
“Through individualized learning goals, expansive daily arts programs, free before and after school enrichment lessons, weekly parent-teacher communication, and multiple tiers of support for teachers and classrooms, Monarch seeks to provide a world-class education,” Johnson said.
A two-year goal has materialized, as New Summit Charter Academy opened Aug. 22 with 515 students in grades kindergarten through sixth grade.
The school needed a minimum of 356 students enrolled to obtain approval from Academy School District 20’s board of education to proceed.
“We are completely excited we surpassed that,” said Kim McClelland, executive director and principal.
There’s no waiting list and room in all grades, she said, with an 18:1 student-to-teacher ratio in classes.
The first phase of renovations to its school building at 7899 Lexington Drive in Briargate was completed in just four months, at a cost topping $1.2 million, McClelland said.
The Northstar Commercial Partners building features 25 grade-level classrooms, breakout rooms, a resource area and offices.
New Summit is the first new charter school to open in D-20 in more than 20 years.
“This definitely is a dream come true,” McClelland said. “A lot of people put a lot of heart and soul into having this become a reality.”
Teachers will use Core Knowledge curriculum concentrating on the basics, a Literacy First approach with reading as the basis of learning, and Singapore Math, which teaches math skills using visualization and problem-solving with pictures and diagrams.
The vision statement: “To boldly reach new summits while positively influencing the world. The motto: “Life is about new summits.”
“We had some ups and downs getting our charter approved and it built, but life is about new summits and we persevered,” McClelland said. “Starting a charter school is quite the fun thing. The good thing for kids is everybody is new.”
Expansions, renovations
Colorado Military Academy, the state’s first military-style school for elementary and primary students, opened last fall near Peterson Air Force Base at 360 Command View and held a ribbon cutting on Aug. 7 for an expansion of the school’s second floor.
It has been redesigned to create a collaborative learning environment for sixth through ninth graders. In addition to classrooms, the floor includes chemistry and biology labs and collaborative work spaces.
“This expansion allows us to comfortably grow a grade each year until we reach 12th grade with the Class of 2022, our first CMA graduates,” said retired Col. Reggie Ash, executive director.
The school with a Patriots mascot blends STEM subjects and project-based learning in the classroom with Civil Air Patrol training as its leadership and character development model.
Enrollment has grown from 510 “cadets,” or students last school year to 580 this year in grades kindergarten through ninth, Ash said.
New STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) programs have rolled out, toward the goal of becoming “the premiere STEM school in the region,” Ash said.
Starting in second grade, students begin to learn computer programming. Middle school students take both standard science and a physics class, and study Latin fundamentals to improve reading and writing skills.
The new commandant, retiring Air Force Lt. Col. Nicole Roberts, is ramping up the Military Studies program in leadership and character development. High school students are required to be Civil Air Patrol cadets, and they wear the CAP uniform every day.
Construction has been the word for the past few years at The Classical Academy, which was founded 22 years ago in Academy School District 20 and is now the state’s largest brick-and-mortar charter school with 3,800 students on seven campuses in northern Colorado Springs.
The school hosted a “new facility celebration” Aug. 11, opening a performing arts center, drama space, a secondary commons area, an auxiliary gym and an elementary cafeteria.
The expansion projects were made possible by a $230 bond measure D-20 voters passed in 2016.
TCA received $14.5 million from the first distribution, spokeswoman Tisha Harris said.
The school system also finished remodeling its main library, with new study rooms, conference rooms, separated floors for elementary and secondary libraries and offices. An elementary office remodel includes a new security kiosk and health rooms.
Thomas MacLaren School, where last year’s 11th-graders tied for the best SAT scores in the region (1243), all students take music lessons and cellphones and other electronic devices must be left at the office, has added an elementary school.
Classes kicked off Aug. 9 for 324 kindergarten through fifth graders, spokeswoman Katherine Brophy said.
School officials completed the $15 million purchase and initial renovation of the former Irving Middle School property at 1702 N. Murray Blvd.
Adding an elementary school has been a longtime goal for the school that opened in 2009.
“It’s been on our mind for a while,” Brophy said, “and this campus allows for it.”
Other renovations include converting a voc-tech building into seven classrooms and a library for high school students, improving playgrounds, doubling the size of computer labs, expanded parking, fresh paint and a new HVAC system.
Part of the state’s Charter School Institute, the school opened in 2009 with sixth through ninth grades, added a grade each year and graduated its first class in 2013. Enrollment for grades 6-12 has topped 500, Brophy said.
Monument Academy is making progress toward its goal of adding a high school and constructing a middle school and high school campus at Colorado 83 and Colorado 105 in Monument, Executive Director Don Griffin said.
Lewis-Palmer School District 38’s board approved the application for the high school expansion in November.
The school renegotiated its contract with the district in February, allowing for the consolidated campus, and a property deal now is in the works, Griffin said.
The estimated cost of the new campus is up to $23 million, he said.
If all goes according to plan, the campus would open in the fall of 2020, enabling the school to add 300 elementary seats. The existing elementary and middle school building accommodates 1,020 kindergarten through eighth grade students.
“This is our third year at capacity at our present location,” Griffin said. “We’re very excited about all the things that are happening.”
Changes, improvements
Academy for Advanced and Creative Learning, a Colorado Springs School District 11 charter school in Holland Park that specializes in educating gifted children, held a grand opening of its new playground on Friday.
The “natural playground” began with a $110,000 grant from Great Outdoors Colorado in coordination with Colorado Springs City Council and the Parks and Recreation Department. Students’ fundraising and donations contributed another $37,000.
“We worked to raise and allocate funds in addition to the original grant in order to outline every piece, so the final project on this cycle will run between $200,000 and $215,000,” said Nikki Myers, director and principal.
Trees, sod, fencing, a butterfly garden, outdoor play tables, and a coming are featured.
In its 10th year in Harrison School District 2 in southeast Colorado Springs, Atlas Preparatory School saw its highest gains in growth and achievement on standardized state assessments during spring testing, Executive Director Brittney Stroh said.
The school also posted its highest increases in growth for ninth, 10th and 11th grade performance on PSAT and SAT exams.
“Additionally, we had over 100 students earning a passing score of 3 or higher on an Advanced Placement assessment in one of our eight offerings,” Stroh said.
The school continues to focus on “preparing and empowering all students for success on their post-graduate paths through educational excellence, character development and community engagement.”
Stroh estimates there will be 960 students in fifth through 12th grade this year, up from 930 last year.
Assisting families — 92 percent of whom qualify for free or reduce lunch prices, and indication of poverty — to help their children succeed has been part of the school’s success, Stroh said.
A community food pantry now serves 111 families per week. And 91.5 percent of families attend each of five parent-adviser conferences, she said.
CIVA (Character, Integrity, Vision, and the Arts) Charter High School is at its highest enrollment ever since its founding 21 years ago, said Principal Randy Zimmerman. Enrollment is 192 students this year, up from 153 last year, he said.
New course offerings of AP Physics, AP calculus, comedy improve, digital photography, film II, musical dance, anatomy/physiology and rock climbing have attracted students, Zimmerman said. Technology, particularly in film and photography, also has been upgraded.
The school, authorized under Colorado Springs School District 11 and at 635 Northpark Drive, again was the district’s highest performing high school on the SAT and PSAT exams from spring testing, he said.
After the February resignation of its leader, who stepped down amid an internal investigation, GOAL Academy High School (Guided Online Academic Learning) has a new CEO.
Constance Jones, former superintendent of Pueblo City School District 60, was selected from 60 applicants, according to the school.
GOAL is the state’s largest alternative online school, with 3,811 students last school year, and 25 sites across the state where students go for tutoring and other services. Offices are based in Pueblo, but the school is under the auspices of School District 49 in Falcon.
Power Technical (PTEC), one of five schools in the James Irwin Schools system and authorized by School District 49, has doubled enrollment from 140 students in its first year in 2016 to 280 this year, said Linda Carroll, director of advancement.
PTEC, for sixth through 12th graders, partners with the Housing and Building Association and has five training shops for students: woodworking, construction, machining, welding, and CAD, to produce a home on site.
The hands-on experience “equips students across all disciplines with the tools and training needed to excel in their chosen industry,” Carroll said.
Machinery donated by Allegion and Woodruff Manufacturing in the past year includes lathes, mills and CNC machines.
In May, a group of CAD/pre-engineering students placed first in the state of Colorado at the Elitches Build a Rollercoaster contest.
