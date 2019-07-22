With 57 universities in the state, Colorado Springs ranked 12th in a study of the nation's most educated cities, according to a report from financial website WalletHub.
The 150 largest metropolitan areas were compared against 11 key metrics, ranging from adults 25 years and older who have a bachelor's degree or higher, to the quality of public school systems and the gender education gap.
Colorado Springs ranked four places ahead of the 16th-ranked "Denver-Aurora-Lakewood" area in the overall score. Ann Arbor, Mich. ranked No. 1, according to the report.
When it came to education attainment, Colorado Springs placed No. 12 and the Denver metro area ranked No. 13.
Under the quality of education and attainment rate gap, Colorado Springs placed No. 31 - the lowest rank the city scored in. The Denver metro area ranked No. 81.
You can read the full report here.