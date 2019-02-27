An 18-year-old charter school in Calhan will close at the end of this school year, according to the Colorado Charter School Institute.
Frontier Charter Academy, which provides kindergarten through eighth grade, will voluntarily shut its doors after school ends in May, said CSI spokeswoman Amanda Oberg.
She cited low enrollment as the reason for the closure of the school on El Paso County’s eastern plains. The academy is located just north of U.S. 24 on the east end of Calhan.
As a publicly funded school, Frontier Charter Academy gets the majority of its revenue from the state’s per-pupil funding formula, and lower-than-expected enrollment can skew budget projections.
Karin Gurokovich, head of school, did not provide an interview to The Gazette.
Financial statements from 2017 — that last reports available — show the school carried nearly $1.9 million in net pension liability, contributing to a bottom line of negative $366,000.
The school initially was chartered through Calhan School District RJ-1 when it formed in 2001 but switched to state authorization in 2010.
Frontier Charter Academy opened in 2001 with 90 students. Enrollment has waffled over the years, according to Colorado Department of Education numbers.
In 2016-2017, the school hit a recent high of 72 students. The following year, pupil count fell to 43 students, and this academic year’s official October head count tallied just 18 students.
Several other local charter schools, which receive state funding but have more independence regarding governance, curriculum, school climate and other facets than traditional public schools, have shut down in recent years.
Pikes Peak Prep closed last summer after parting ways with its management company and losing its building.
The Career Building Academy lost its charter in 2017 after finance problems and behavior issues with students and staff.
STAR (Space, Technology and Arts) Academy shut down in May 2015 following challenges with leadership, finances and academic performance.
Scholars to Leaders Academy was shuttered in May 2014, and Emerson-Edison Junior Charter Academy closed in 2010.
And the fledgling Monarch Classical School of the Arts, which opened for last semester, became the first in the state to merge with another charter school network, Third Future, as a result of low enrollment and revenue.
