Colorado’s 2018 Teacher of the Year, Christina Randle, has another prestigious title.
The first-grade teacher at Soaring Eagles Elementary School in Harrison School District 2 is one of 46 public school educators to receive the California Casualty Award for Teaching Excellence, the organization said Monday.
Randle will accept the award at the Feb. 8 National Education Association Foundation’s Salute to Excellence in Education gala in Washington, D.C.
The list will be narrowed to five finalists, who will receive $10,000 at the gala, and the nation’s top educator will be revealed and receive an additional $25,000.
The gala will be live-streamed at neafoundation.org. The educators are celebrated throughout the night with music, performances and videos.
Awardees are nominated by their peers for their dedication to the profession, community engagement, professional development, attention to diversity and advocacy for fellow educators.
This year marks the most recipients in the award’s 50-year history.
“These educators are keeping the promise of public education by creating learning opportunities for their students that are relevant and rigorous,” said Harriet Sanford, NEA Foundation president and CEO, in the announcement.
“They advocate for each other, the profession and public education.”
The NEA Foundation and the National Education Association jointly present the awards.
Contact the writer: 719-476-1656.