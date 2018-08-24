Landmark Community School, the state’s only sober high school for 14- to 19-year-olds recovering from substance abuse, suspended operations this week in Colorado Springs.
The fate of the 1½-year-old publicly funded charter school is unknown.
The website simply says: “Programming is suspended at this time. More information will be coming soon.”
The reason given when calling the school: “Staffing issues.”
“It was unexpected for everyone,” said the receptionist who answered the phone.
School founder and director Leslie Patterson reportedly resigned this week, but it was unclear why. Asked for an interview, Patterson said she was not “interested in talking to the press at this time.”
Landmark still has a lease for space at Immanuel Lutheran Church at 846 E. Pikes Peak Ave., said a church representative.
The summer session ended Aug. 3, and the fall semester was supposed to kick off Monday with student registration and orientation, with classes starting Tuesday.
Patterson told The Gazette last week that she was aiming for 45 students this school year.
Landmark opened in January 2017 as an offshoot of Community Prep, an alternative education charter school in Colorado Springs School District 11.
Landmark operates educationally and financially under Community Prep, which has a board meeting scheduled for Wednesday.
“We will have the information we need to let parents know what’s going on then,” the receptionist said.
Neither the school board president nor the Community Prep principal returned calls from The Gazette.
A parent who asked not to be identified said that in addition to families being left in limbo, many of the students are on probation and must report to probation officers if they are not in school.
“It’s a mess,” he said. “Families have no place to go and no direction.”
Community Prep started in 1995 to serve students who have not done well in traditional schools because of truancy, juvenile delinquency, substance abuse, family strife, mental health problems and other issues.
Community Prep has provided individualized plans and assistance to help students earn a high school diploma.
In working with Community Prep students, Patterson and others saw a need for a school where students overcoming addictions to alcohol, prescription drugs or illegal drugs could learn in a supportive environment.
Landmark has provided mental, physical and spiritual recovery support services, while meeting state academic requirements for awarding a high school diploma.
“A lot of us believe the program is being cut,” said the parent. “We’ve heard of a number of resignations and firings. It sounds like poor management.”