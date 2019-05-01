Dylan Craddock, a Cheyenne Mountain High School graduate, has been selected to receive a Fulbright grant for the 2019-2020 academic year.
An international studies and Spanish senior at Rhodes College, she will serve as an English teaching assistant in Peru, working at a university that trains local English teachers.
Recipients for the Fulbright U.S. Student Program are chosen for their academic merit and intellectual potential.
The flagship international educational exchange program is sponsored by the U.S. government and is designed to increase mutual understanding between the people of the United States and the people of other countries.
“Since the teaching is only 25 hours a week, I will also work on a personal project and either do research, work for a local nonprofit, or both,” she said in a news release.
“I’m excited to teach in a university setting, as I am hoping to make Peruvian friends and really immerse myself in whatever town I’m placed.”
As a Rhodes Buckman Fellowship awardee in 2017, Craddock studied abroad in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where she also worked for the nonprofit Fundación Pilares, conducting interviews with program recipients, doing fundraising work, and occasionally tutoring in its education program.
Currently, Craddock serves as an intern at Memphis in May for the International Education Program and is a research assistant for Jennifer Sciubba, the Stanley J. Buckman Professor of International Studies.
She also worked as an intern for Latino Memphis in 2018 through the Rhodes Summer Service Fellowship. She made appointments for clients regarding immigration issues, translated documents, and organized referral information.
Upon returning to the U.S, Craddock hopes to either pursue a graduate degree in international development with a focus on gender and Latin America, or work for a nonprofit focusing on international development or women’s issues.