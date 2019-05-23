Pick a club, any club, at Vista Ridge High School, and chances are it’s spotlighted in the Class of 2019 yearbook. So is every game, concert, event and performance.
Add a new “augmented reality” tool, which enables a reader to hover a cellphone or electronic tablet over 20 spreads to see a linked video — like the football team running through the entrance tunnel or the band playing at the state competition — and the yearbook becomes worthy of a national award.
Vista Ridge won “Most Spirited Yearbook” in Varsity Brand’s 2019 School Spirit Awards.
The nationwide program recognizes schools, organizations and individuals across 25 categories that “go above and beyond to build school pride, student engagement and community spirit.”
With this year’s theme of “Adventure is Calling,” the 200-page book produced by 18 students in Andrea Adams’ yearbook class spotlights activities of the school’s 1,585 students, from traditional events to the unusual.
For example, photos of Barbies bungee jumping off a school balcony are from a math experiment on velocity, showing, “You can have an adventure even in math class,” Adams said.
“Compared to all the other high schools in town, it’s the youngest, but every year it’s building new traditions,” Adams said.
Students’ adventures weren’t contained to school.
“We wanted to highlight the students’ adventures as a team and as individuals also,” Adams said, so photos of students finding their first job or earning a pilot’s license before a driver’s license are included as well.
Also, instead of just using basic copy, this year’s rendition told students’ stories, said 11th-grader Danielle Brown, co-editor of the yearbook.
“We covered students’ favorite parts of classes, incorporated their own writing, and wrote from unique perspectives,” she said.
“We showed the student’s journeys through their year, both inside and outside of school and, I think that by showing the adventure that high school is we set ourselves apart.”
Yearbooks remain popular and important for students as memories, Adams said.
“Many students are on social media, however, they know those stories won’t last for a long time,” she said. “We talk about how you don’t know, 20 years from now one of your classmates could be the next movie star, LeBron James or the next president.”
The $3,000 prize will help the program buy new cameras and pay for some students to attend a summer journalism camp at the University of Colorado in Boulder.
“I’m very proud of the work all of my students,” Adams said. “They put so much dedication into it this.”
Varsity Brands’ research shows a direct correlation between school spirit, community and school involvement, academic achievement and self-confidence.
According to a Harris Poll and subsequent report published in 2014, for example, 92 percent of principals agreed that high school spirit is tied to high academic achievement.
