Back to School Guide: How to make that summer campus visit more meaningful

Campus visits during the summer are fine.
It seems like just yesterday that your future college student was a 9-year old in a little lacrosse uniform. And as hard as it is to imagine them as an 18 year-old cruising to classes, studying in the library and schmoozing in the student union, the time comes when you need to start scouting potential schools for them to attend.
If you’re crisscrossing the country and visiting multiple colleges in a short period of time, it can be hard to distinguish one library from another. And trust me: The dorms and dining halls begin to look alike.
Here are some suggestions to help make the most of your summer visits:
Stay organized, and make sure you allow enough time to arrive promptly. That usually includes an allowance for getting lost, parking and then walking to the admissions office.
Create your own checklist of things that you want to do on every visit.
While it’s impossible to compare “apples to apples,” it does make sense to try to see and do as many of the same things on each campus as possible, such as:
- Seeing a real dorm room — not the staged dorm room that many colleges display.
- Checking out the dining options and having a meal.
- Visiting the health and fitness facilities.
- Stopping off at the career center to understand how it helps with summer employment and internships;
- Visiting the health center, especially if your student gets sick easily or is likely to consider using the mental health services.
- Assessing the immediate surrounding area, including its restaurants, shopping, performance venue, transportation accessibility, and evaluating any safety concerns.
Personalize it. If you’re involved in a church youth group, then check out the religious facilities. If you’re son or daughter is involved in theater, then make sure you visit the performance venues.
Prepare a list of questions to ask admissions officers and student tour guides at every campus you visit, such as:
- What percentage of students participate in Greek life?
- Do fraternities and sororities dominate the social scene?
- As a freshman, how many classes are likely to take place in a large lecture hall with hundreds of other students?
- How does the college or university help make a big school seem smaller?
- What security measures are currently in place to protect students?
Research the college before arriving on campus. Find out if it offers majors that are likely to be of interest to your future student. Do they have any special interdisciplinary majors, study-abroad options, internship programs, etc., that make their college more appealing than others?
Talk to as many people as you can.
Even though it’s not likely there will be many students on campus, try to chat with anyone you see (staff, professors, etc.).
Find out if there is an open house scheduled for the fall or spring.
Grab a copy of the student newspaper and the admissions literature. Listen to the college radio station.
When you return home, write up your thoughts.
Ask yourself: “Is this a place where I could feel at home?” List the pros and cons of each school.
Having your comments and your lists will make it much easier to trim your future student college list later in the summer.
— Lee Bierer is an independent college adviser based in Charlotte, N.C. Visit her website College Admissions Strategies