Back to School Guide: 3 after-school options in Colorado Springs

For parents who work full-time, aligning hectic work schedules with in-school hours isn’t always possible. Hiring an independent babysitter or nanny can be convenient, but it can also be on the pricier end of after-school care. Even if a nanny is paid minimum wage, the cost for 3 hours a day, 5 days a week would pile up to around $600 per month.
Fortunately, families in Colorado Springs have access to a variety of alternative after-school options. Many elementary schools have partnerships with local after-school providers on-site. Other programs require independent transportation, but are open to students at all schools.
One option that is available at 27 schools across seven school districts is the after-school program offered by YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region.
The program provides attendees, ages 5-12, with a daily snack, homework help, physical activities and math or literacy help right at school. In the event that school is canceled, care is available at a designated YMCA branch.
The pick-up time for their after-school program is 6 p.m. Full-time enrollment is $310-$320 per month for non-members at most locations.
For families in northern Colorado Springs, Champions offers after-school programs at 12 different schools.
Champions’ programs are developed with a focus on community, literacy, creative expression, character development, executive function and inquiry-based learning.
Champions also offers homework help, physical activity and a snack. Pick-up time is 6 p.m. Full-time enrollment is $340-$356 per month at most locations.
Lastly, for children who are interested in music performance of theater, the Colorado Conservatory offers after-school programs for students ages 4-18.
No transportation is provided for this program, but students from all schools are welcome. Students ages 4-7 start in the Novice program, and move to the Bridge to CORE and then the CORE program as they age.
No audition is required for participation in these programs, which can include activities such as private lessons in violin or piano, exploratory theater classes, general music education and music theory classes. Program schedules can be customized, and often vary. Colorado Springs Conservatory after-school programs slide up in price as students age, starting at $252 per month for the Novice program and rounding out at $406 per month for CORE.
“Just last year, we conducted a city-wide survey in both English and Spanish across the Denver community and heard loud and clear from parents that after-school is a necessity, it’s not a luxury. Parents work and need to know that their kids are somewhere that’s safe and that they’re learning and engaged,” said Maxine Quintana, Director of Afterschool Initiatives for Denver Afterschool Alliance.
While after-school programs have been called a “necessity” by Denver parents, Quintana also acknowledged that quality after-school programs can be costly. She said there's currently not a sustainable source of funding for after-school programs in Colorado.
Parents seeking financial assistance for after-school care can check if they qualify for the Colorado Child Care Assistance Program (CCCAP). Military families can qualify for after-school fee assistance through Child Care Aware of America.
Contact your child’s school for specific details about after-school care options.
“Academic outcomes come naturally from kids being engaged in after-school programs,” Quintana said. “But, they need to be engaged regularly and the program needs to be of quality. It doesn’t really matter what type of programming it is, it can be an arts-based program, it can be a sports-based program — it can be anything really. What matters most is that there’s a focus on positive youth development and that they’re building social and emotional skills and that they’re doing it in a quality way that keeps kids engaged."