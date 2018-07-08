The late Dorothy Height is remembered for her work as an activist for civil rights and women’s rights, focused on improving opportunities for African-American women.
She believed in giving back to one’s community and was oft quoted: “Without community service, we would not have a strong quality of life. It’s important to the person who serves as well as the recipient. It’s the way in which we ourselves grow and develop.”
Following her teachings — and her love of colorful hats — the Colorado Springs Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority had its 12th annual Hats Off Luncheon on June 9 at The Broadmoor.
Four local women were honored: Donna Nelson, Rev. Stephany Rose Spaulding, Shirley Stewart and Jada Blankenship.
Nelson, who serves on multiple community boards, was an Army medical NCO who is now economic vitality specialist for Mayor John Suthers. “I work very hard to serve the women and children in our community,” she said. “I believe in giving back.”
Spaulding is pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church and a tenured associate professor at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. She was honored as an interdisciplinary scholar and social justice activist who works toward community building. “Brighten the corner where you are,” she believes.
Stewart is a pediatric nurse who retired as an Air Force lieutenant colonel and became a business entrepreneur. She has received multiple community awards and her nomination said, “We could legitimately change her title to community volunteer.”
Presenter Sharon Tunson told guests how important it is for them to “raise up young women to take our places.” Toward that goal, the first youth leader rising star was Blankenship, a 4.4 GPA senior at Doherty High School. She has a lengthy list of leadership and volunteer credentials and teaches and tutors reading and writing at the Boys and Girls Club. No surprise, the nomination said, she plans to major in education at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley.
Upcoming: A 50th Charter Celebration for the alumnae chapter will be Feb. 16 at The Broadmoor.
