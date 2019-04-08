The deadline to apply for The Gazette’s annual Best & Brightest Award is 4 p.m. Friday.
This is the 28th year for the Gazette Charities award to honor 20 of the Pikes Peak region’s outstanding graduating seniors who have made notable contributions to their schools and community.
The 2019 class will be announced in The Gazette on April 21, followed by an individual profile published daily from April 22 to May 11.
Application packets must include the completed form, a sealed letter of recommendation, a sealed transcript that includes the current semester and a photo suitable for publication. Forms and instructions are at gazettecharities.org/the-gazette-best-brightest/.
Completed application packets must be received by 4 p.m. Friday at The Gazette, 30 E. Pikes Peak Ave.
For more information, contact Deb Mahan at 719-476-4812 or deb.mahan@gazettecharities.org.
