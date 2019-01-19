Instead of gathering on the steps of City Hall for a traditional, and usually chilly, outdoor rally, this year’s Colorado Springs observance of National School Choice Week is moving to a lively indoor fair with student musicians, choirs, dancers and 50 exhibitors.
“We just wanted to do something different and thought it might be nice to have an indoor event to highlight schools and organizations and have parents come and get their questions answered for deciding what’s in the best interest of their child in terms of school choice options,” said Deborah Hendrix, executive director of Parents Challenge, the organization coordinating the event.
The School Choice Week Fair will be held from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Space Foundation Headquarters and Space Discovery Center, 4425 Arrowswest Drive, off Garden of the Gods Road.
School leaders, educators, students and parents are invited to the free, family-friendly event.
Refreshments, raffle drawings, recognition of legislators in attendance, and performances from school choirs, jazz bands and dance troops will be offered.
About 40 schools and 10 organizations will set up information booths, Hendrix said. A diverse range of public schools, private schools, home-school programs and charter schools will be represented, she said.
The event coincides with the observance of National School Choice Week 2019, a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort that will feature more than 40,000 school-choice events in all 50 states.
“The main premise always is that we believe the importance of family choosing where their child goes to school is paramount in terms of that child’s success,” Hendrix said. “This event is designed to be a resource for families, to provide them with tools and information that will enable them to make the right choice for their children.”