Amid the VHS tapes, cassette tapes, T-shirts and other memorabilia, was Christian La Mont’s 20-year-old stick of Big Red gum.
The digital and social media specialist from Los Angeles gingerly fished what was once a cherished artifact out of a stubborn-to-open blue artillery box that has served as a time capsule.
“Here’s my gum, which actually still smells wonderful,” he said Friday to fellow former students of Air Academy High School’s Class of 1998.
But he wasn’t sure about chewing it. Things that seemed important as a high school senior don’t necessarily hold the same top-dog spot in the scheme of life decades later.
“I don’t enjoy gum anymore,” he said, going introspective. “This is not just a time capsule that holds treasures but a time capsule of everyone we get to see — the old teachers, the students and their families, and the future generation.”
Attorney Tiffany Noelle of Colorado Springs did not find her senior key necklace with Air Academy’s logo, though. She was sure she had put it in the buried box after wearing it her whole senior year and was going to hang it on her neck once again.
“It must be somewhere else,” she said, adding that the time capsule is a “full circle moment.”
“To be able to hand it off to the current students is meaningful for me,” Noelle said.
Alumni who graduated from Air Academy in 1998 opened the time capsule Friday while celebrating their 20th anniversary and marking the school’s 60th anniversary.
Nunn Construction of Colorado Springs, led by president and owner Tyson Nunn, a 1991 graduate of Air Academy High, had been working on constructing the final D Building at the campus 20 years ago and built the concrete vault and buried the time capsule with artifacts from Air Academy students and its feeder, Eagle View Middle School.
“Remember these?” La Mont said, lifting out old video tapes. Items teachers had confiscated from students in classes, such as personal notes and water guns, were a hit, as were letters students wrote to themselves, yearbooks, class schedules, magazines, South Park and Little Shop of Horrors memorabilia, Marilyn Manson, Elton John, Smashing Pumpkins and other popular music from the day.
And this note that created a memory as it was read aloud: “How many of you have kids? How many of you wished you didn’t? Are you happy, are you doing what you want to be doing? If not, get off your asses and do something about it.”
Twenty years later, Nunn Construction happens to be on the site again, this time working on a $4.6 remodeling project funded by a 2016 voter-approved mill levy override.
Improvements include gutting Building B to modernize new classrooms with flexible learning spaces, and add a new roof, windows, electrical and mechanical systems and renovate the school library.
“Great memories flood through my mind as I walk through all the buildings,” Nunn said to attendees. “We all know probably the best students in the state come from Air Academy.”
Dick Fanning, who coached softball and football for 30 years at Air Academy High, said he attended the Class of 1978’s reunion on Thursday night and was at Friday morning’s time capsule event for the Class of 1998.
“It’s good to see the kids remember the good times,” he said.
Many people mentioned that Air Academy High is known for its history and great traditions.
“I love Air Academy High,” said former science teacher and current Board of Education member Doug Lundberg. “You look at the kids and can’t believe it’s been 20 years.”
Nunn Construction is building a new vault, and the current class will create a new time capsule to be opened in 2058.
“No solid decisions” have been made on what will go inside, except for one thing — an old iPhone, said Alahna Esp, junior class president.
The new capsule will be buried in a more prominent location at the school, likely the center courtyard, and be buried during Homecoming Week at the end of September.
“It’s really cool to be a part of this and see everyone coming together,” she said. “Being able to put our memories into it is really cool.”
