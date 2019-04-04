A veteran educator from Virginia has been selected as the next superintendent of Academy School District 20, the region’s second largest, the Board of Education announced at its meeting Thursday night.
Kimberly Hough has been assistant superintendent for human resources and talent development in the Loudoun County School District in Ashburn, Va., near Washington, D.C., for the past six and a half years. She’s worked 24 years in education.
The board will officially vote to give Hough the job at its next meeting in two weeks.
“We believe Dr. Hough’s qualifications and her character embody the Leadership Profile developed from the input of more than 1,900 of our stakeholders,” said board President Tracey Johnson.
Hough, who was picked from a field of 26 qualified applicants, will be introduced at an open house at the district Education and Administration Building, 1110 Chapel Hills Drive, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. on April 19.
The closed selection process the board used included community focus groups to determine what qualities and characteristics students, parents and the public most desired in a new superintendent. But the process did not allow for further public input or for top candidates to be made public — only the candidate who got the job.
D-20 board members visited the district where Hough works and spoke with more than 30 of her colleagues, including superintendents, school board members, principals, the leadership team and others.
They described Hough as intelligent, communicative, transparent, respectful of all, collaborative, dedicated and possessing a “relentless work ethic.” Board members also called her “humble, a strong relationship builder, empowering and forward-thinking.”
Hough, who earned a doctorate from The George Washington University, said in a statement that she sees the position as “an opportunity to contribute to making a difference in education for an entire community,” and that she enjoys taking on challenges, building relationships and striving for improvement.
“District 20 is of interest to me because I value student-centered decision-making, equity, fiscal responsibility and high standards,” she said. “I think this opportunity matches well with my experiences. I share the community’s values of continuous improvement and a positive climate of mutual trust in which to learn and work.”
While at the Loudoun County School District, Hough led a team that planned and staffed 12 new schools and hired more than 850 teachers and 2,900 fulltime, part-time, hourly, and substitute staff during a single year. She also increased diversity in new employees by 23 percent, developed recruitment programs to serve higher-poverty schools within an affluent district and proposed budget reallocations to increase services in cost-effective ways.
She also was an assistant superintendent for West Virginia’s Berkeley County Schools for a decade, leading human resources, pupil services, federal programs and research and technology.
D-20 Superintendent Mark Hatchell announced in October that he would retire at the end of this school year.
Hatchell has the distinction of being one of the longest-serving superintendents in the state, having led D-20 for 12 years and before that was superintendent at Widefield School District 3, his alma mater, for six years.
Hough will be D-20’s ninth superintendent since incorporating in 1959 and its second female leader.
