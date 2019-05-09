For the second time, Academy School District 20’s Board of Education has picked a sole finalist to be the next superintendent of the Pikes Peak region’s second-largest public school district.
This time, it’s likely the candidate will accept the job.
J. Thomas Gregory, the district’s deputy superintendent and chief financial officer since 2016, will be confirmed in two weeks as superintendent, the board announced at a meeting Thursday night.
Gregory has spent most of his 29-year career in education working in the school district.
“He’s D-20 through and through,” said board President Tracey Johnson.
The board’s first choice, Kimberly Hough, an assistant superintendent in Ashburn, Va., unexpectedly withdrew from consideration last month, four days before she was to be officially voted in.
The board will confirm Gregory as superintendent at a special meeting at 7 p.m. May 23. Contract negotiations will follow and a public meet-and-greet likely will be held prior to the June 6 board meeting.
Gregory was a classroom teacher for 11 years, a school administrator for four years and is finishing his 14th year as a leader in business operations.
A Colorado Springs native, Gregory said he’s “thrilled and honored to continue” his career in D-20.
“I have a passion for the educational process and thrive on helping others succeed,” he said. “Our district has provided me numerous opportunities to grow, and I believe I am the right person to lead at this time.”
Johnson said Gregory’s qualifications and character fit the leadership profile created from 1,900 responses of what staff, students, parents and the community said they wanted to see in the person who will replace retiring Superintendent Mark Hatchell.
The board considered 26 qualified candidates, with the help of a search firm, Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates.
Before selecting Gregory, the five board members talked to nearly 50 colleagues, such as principals, direct reports, leadership peers and his team members.
Johnson said the feedback indicated that Gregory will fulfill the top desires: foster a positive climate of mutual trust and respect, recruit and retain effective staff, plan and manage financial health, establish a culture of high expectations and understand educational research and best practices.
Gregory describes himself as “a teacher at heart” and said he’s eager to expand his focus, “getting back to the instruction, culture and programming of education.”
Gregory began working in D-20 in 1991 as a math teacher at Challenger Middle School, after teaching at a middle school in Corpus Christi, Texas.
He taught math at Rampart High for 11 years and also coached football, softball and baseball. For four years, he was the assistant principal and athletic coach at Rampart, before being promoted to executive director of business services.
He led changes to labor practices, retirement plans and the district’s pay structure. He also increased the district’s Moody’s credit rating from AA3 to AA2, a strong low-risk rating that invites good interest rates on general obligation bonds.
“Deputy Superintendent Tom Gregory has been a force behind our incredible accomplishments during the past few years,” said D-20 Superintendent Mark Hatchell. “I am excited to pass Tom the baton once the process has been finalized by the Board of Education.”
Gregory earned a master’s degree in educational leadership and his principal licensure from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. He earned his bachelor’s degree in mathematics and his secondary school teacher licensure from the University of Southern Colorado.
He is slated to become the ninth superintendent of D-20 on July 1.
