About 550 University of Colorado at Colorado Springs summer and fall graduates participated in Friday's commencement ceremonies at The Broadmoor World Arena.
A total of 1,000 students earned bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees for this cycle.
Mark Hawkins, a 1986 UCCS MBA graduate and recipient of the Distinguished Alumnus Award, delivered the keynote address.
Hawkins is the president and chief financial officer for Salesforce, one of the world's top customer relationship management software companies.
Hawkins also has worked in leadership in Dell and Logitech.
"Mark understands firsthand the value of education in transforming lives, including his own," UCCS Chancellor Venkat Reddy said in a news release. "He is a true inspiration for our students who aspire to realize the American dream."
UCCS, which has more than 12,500 students, holds commencement ceremonies in both the fall and the spring.