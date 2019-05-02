The birth of Josh Lauer’s advanced video game skills happened shortly after his earthly emergence. When he was 18 months old, his mother witnessed him waddle in his diaper over to her computer, open a matching game called Concentration and start playing.
By 5, he was commandeering the distant sector of the Milky Way galaxy in the military sci-fi game of StarCraft like a pro.
Those early beginnings gave way to Lauer, now 21, co-founding an esports club at Colorado College.
The group morphed into a competitive team that as of a few weeks ago, rules Division III of the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference.
“It’s finding a common way to turn your hobby into something you do day-to-day with people that share the same interest and work together to make esports more public,” said Lauer, a team captain and broadcast production specialist.
CC students not only took the championship title at the inaugural Division III playoffs last month at Schreiner University in Kerrville, Texas, they also brought home several gold medals for team wins.
“It still doesn’t feel like it happened,” Lauer said.
The goal is not for esports to become on an equal playing field as traditional collegiate sports like hockey, lacrosse, tennis, basketball, soccer or football.
“We’re esports. We’re our own thing,” Lauer said. “We don’t want to be equal. We want to be bigger.”
If viewership is any indication, esports is on its way to achieving that goal.
The free online platform, Twitch.TV, rivals viewership of ESPN sports events, said Chad Schonewill, esports program coordinator at Colorado College.
“For smaller colleges, it’s a rising trend. For larger colleges, it’s already huge — Division I schools offer full-ride scholarships for esports players and get big donations from companies,” he said.
Schonewill palms the team’s large championship trophy with an equally large smile.
“I had confidence our teams were well-prepared,” he said. “But I didn’t know we’d win the whole thing.”
In a military-esque war room, formerly the campus’ Geographic Information System center, the esports lab pulses with edginess.
A multi-colored Nanoleaf light panel flashes to music. Twelve custom-crafted computers, for which the team bought the parts and built the machines with donations, create high-end playing stations complete with large screens that project multiple scenes, headsets and keyboards. Comfortable, ergonomically-correct chairs are similar to those in race cars.
Students play, analyze and strategize. They also have an online coach.
Playing video games is a way of de-stressing for some, said CC sophomore Esteban Candelaria from Albuquerque, N.M. For others, competing is simultaneously relaxing and stimulating.
“I take it semi-seriously but not so seriously that I get upset,” he said. “But I’m doing everything to make myself better.”
CC President Jill Tiefenthaler was on the SCCA board when she pitched the idea of the nine schools forming esports teams and competing. CC’s team launched with $5,000 and equipment donations from game design and manufacturing company Logitech.
Students have been perfecting two skill-ranked games, “League of Legends” and “Overwatch.”
One of the comments Schonewill frequently hears is “Oh, come on. Is that really a sport?”
His answer is an emphatic “Yes.”
Esports involves teams of six people, who practice three to four times a week. They have a coach and jerseys, compete against other college teams and study videos of matches to hone their talent. Victory is based on how well players work together and high skill levels.
“What does that sound like? A sport,” Schonewill said.
Lauer navigated toward the hobby as a child because games of strategy, such as StarCraft involve multitasking which “appeals to how my brain works,” he said.
Short-term recollection, intense analyzation of the opponent and quick fingers are among the skills needed to boost abilities to the competitive level.
The team includes two broadcasters who deliver play-by-play action during matches on Twitch.TV.
Reilly Williams, a sophomore, said he’s a competitive person by nature and joined the team because he thought it would be fun and he would meet like-minded students.
“The hobbyist line for esports is the same line as playing pickup basketball and playing for your college team,” he said. “At some point, you decide you’re good enough and want to test your ability against other people.”
Esports is not yet sanctioned or structured by the National Collegiate Athletic Association, so competitions are evolving, Schonewill said. Students start practicing in the fall for the spring season.
The popularity has surprised Schonewill, a hobbyist gamer and the campus’ Help Desk guru. When a notice that a team was forming went out, he expected 20 or 30 students to be interested. More than 150 students responded. He compares that to the 300 students that compete in all of CC’s traditional spots combined.
“The program has grown super-fast,” he said. Obtaining the lab space last year was a “game changer,” as team members previously practiced in their own rooms.
“There’s a stereotype about gamers not engaging socially,” Schonewill said, “and the lab moves them into a community.”