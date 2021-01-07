WASHINGTON • Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has become the second Cabinet secretary to resign a day after a pro-Trump insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
In a resignation letter Thursday, DeVos blamed President Trump for inflaming tensions in the violent assault on the seat of the nation’s democracy. She says, “There is no mistaking the impact your rhetoric had on the situation, and it is the inflection point for me.”
Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao tendered her resignation earlier Thursday, saying that the violent attack on the Capitol “has deeply troubled me in a way that I simply cannot set aside.”
News of DeVos' resignation was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.
Mick Mulvaney, Trump's ambassador to Ireland and formerly his acting chief of staff, also said he was stepping down because of the president's part in inciting the rioters.
In a farewell letter to Congress earlier this week, DeVos urged lawmakers to reject policies supported by President-elect Joe Biden, and to protect Trump administration policies that Biden has promised to eliminate.