Colorado Springs District 11 has closed some schools for Thursday due to power outages caused by Wednesday's windstorm, District 11 officials announced Wednesday night.
The following schools are closed Thursday with no remote learning:
- Audubon Elementary School
- Steele Elementary School
- Taylor Elementary School
- North Middle School
- Tesla EOS
- Monroe Elementary School
- Jackson Elementary School
- Buena Vista Elementary School
- Howbert Elementary School
Colorado School for the deaf and blind is also closed tomorrow due to outages.