Fears over whether El Paso County schools can be reopened safety next month continued to build Wednesday with several dozen teachers voicing concerns during a protest at an El Paso County Public Health board meeting.
The teachers — members of the Pikes Peak Education Association, an advocacy and professional organization for educators from 24 school districts in the region — gathered outside Centennial Hall in Colorado Springs, holding signs and banners in support of the health department creating detailed pandemic requirements for schools before classes resume.
So far, El Paso County's COVID-19 guidance has outlined recommendations for schools, including social distancing, wearing face masks and wellness screenings. On Monday the state released draft guidance for schools, including social distancing for some age groups and the division of students into small "cohorts" with limited teacher rotation. Masks will be mandated for those 11 and older and recommended for all ages, state officials said at a Monday news conference. The state will not require that social distancing be implemented for elementary school students.
The protesting teachers supported safety recommendations but said that, in some cases, they could be impossible follow without a hybrid in-person and online model.
Teachers called on the El Paso County Public Health board members to implement direct oversight so that schools can't pick and choose what guidelines to follow. They said they want to see public health officials require a maximum number of students per 100 square feet, free testing for educators and for schools to publicly post online positive cases for each building.
Challenger Middle School teacher Cari Fox said if the health department did not issue requirements instead of guidelines, districts would cherry-pick which safety guidelines to follow, and that the lack of accountability is unacceptable. She would like to see public health officials inspect schools for safety in the same way they are inspected by fire departments.
"You are essentially sending students and educators back to the same overcrowded, underfunded public education institutions," said Fox, president of the Academy Education Association.
Middle school band director Lisa Smith got choked up as she addressed the El Paso County Public Health board members in a mask and a face shield and informed them that was how she planned to teach to help reduce her own risk because she must stand in front of students who will be blowing into their instruments.
She also told the board that the recommended social distance of 6 feet between students could not be achieved in her room.
"I have been in my room all summer trying to stack chairs to figure out how I can make it work and I don’t know how," she said.
She predicted that the spread of coronavirus in schools is inevitable.
"It will be several days before many teachers are out sick, and we can’t be replaced," she said.
Teacher Melissa Ellenberger likened the halt to classes in the spring to closing schools for a snow flurry.
"We now have a blizzard," she said. "Why are we not closing during this blizzard?"
The superintendent of Academy District 20 plans to address the district's school board Thursday night regarding reopening plans, released Friday. The plans give parents the option of choosing in-person or distance learning.
As of press time the district had not responded to questions regarding rules for parents who wish to comment and if an online option would be offered for those who want to do so, but are hesitant to attend due to concerns over the potential spread of coronavirus.
A Facebook post by the district earlier this week was commented on nearly 600 times. The comments were split, reflecting some parents' support for the district's response, while others expressed confusion and anger.
"Thank you for making the best of this tough situation," one woman commented. "I'm glad you're giving families options for what works best for everyone's specific circumstances."
"I understand and can appreciate the difficulty in navigating this situation, however, this does not feel like a plan," another woman commented. "It feels like the district is passing the buck to the principals. Classrooms are already crowded. How is social-distancing even an option?"