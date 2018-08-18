Thomas Villanueva’s life will never be the same. He will suffer every day for the rest of his life from a bullet that pierced his spine and left him paralyzed from the waist down.
Doctors predict he will never walk again.
Villanueva, 28, has one simple request. He wants information. He wants to know why and how his life was so permanently altered.
To help answer this question, he needs a file that belongs to him and the rest of the public. This should be no ordeal, but El Paso County Coroner Robert Bux has sealed the records Villanueva needs.
Others want the records. The Gazette and the Colorado Springs Independent have each hired legal counsel to pursue the records in court. This was a high-profile shooting that took from us a respected public servant. We need to know what happened and why.
Here’s what we know: A bullet paralyzed Villanueva during a February gunfight that killed sheriff’s Deputy Micah Flick and suspected car thief Manuel Zetina. Villanueva was an innocent bystander, in the wrong place at the wrong time.
The coroner argues releasing the records, which would include details about the shooting, “will cause a substantial injury to the public interest” and “cause additional stress and grief” to Flick’s family.
We understand the desire to protect officer Flick’s family from potentially hurtful information. They live the daily nightmare of losing a loved one, who was only trying to provide for his family. No details of this event will reverse the officer’s legacy as a heroic public servant who gave his life defending this community.
While we respect sensitivity toward the Flick family, we don’t understand the apparent lack of regard for Villanueva’s needs. He and his family endure additional stress and grief caused by the hoarding of records. We don’t understand the need to protect the public interest from substantial injury. In fact, this violates the public interest.
Truthful information can be hurtful and difficult to digest. But the wrongful adage “what you don’t know can’t hurt you” never holds up. Not knowing a bad credit report can and will hurt you. Not knowing about cancer can and will hurt you. Not knowing how and why you were shot can and will hurt you. Keeping the public in the dark about a horrible incident involving law enforcement is dangerous and illegal.
One can imagine limitless scenarios in which the public suffers from withheld information. If someone dies of a heart attack in police custody, we need to see autopsy information confirming the cause of death. We need assurance the death was not caused by something else, such as a crime involving a public official.
We have no reason to suspect sinister motives for hiding the records Villanueva wants. The only suspicious activity is sealing of the records.
The truth might cause pain, but it will also set us free.
Villaneuva and the community have every right to know the truth. Coroner Bux should do the right thing. Release these records, which belong to the public. Do so before a judge upholds the public’s right to know.
The Gazette editorial board