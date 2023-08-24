The winner in Wednesday night’s Republican presidential debate was the bench. If Republicans lose the White House again in 2024, they will do so with a lineup of viable, articulate candidates focused on social, cultural, economic and educational agendas.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis set the tone by talking about an America in decline “by choice.” Voters may continue the decline, he explained, or vote for someone who defends the traditional values and government policies that have formed the country since its inception.

Aside from United States funding of the war in Ukraine, the candidates agreed on most core issues. They want more border control, a solution to the overdose crisis, less “administrative state,” a better education system, less federal spending, more domestic energy production and fewer abortions.

Political newcomer Vivek Ramaswamy, a high-tech entrepreneur, said the country should stop spending so heavily on Ukraine — a point countered by former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley.

“It is disastrous when we are paying for the invasion of someone else’s border but not our own southern border,” Ramaswamy said.

“We have to put the interests of Americans first and secure our own border instead of someone else’s.”

No other candidate shared Ramaswamy’s position, and Haley’s jab probably raised widespread concerns about his knowledge of foreign affairs.

“The problem that Vivek doesn’t understand, he wants to hand Ukraine to Russia, he will feed Taiwan to China and wants to defund Israel. He will make America less safe. You lack foreign policy experience, and it shows,” Haley said.

DeSantis made clear he would end chaos at the border and the importation of fentanyl and other illicit drugs. Asked if he would send special forces across the border to take on the cartels, DeSantis said he can’t wait.

Yes, and I will do it on day one,” DeSantis said. “You have the cartels controlling a large part of your southern border, we have to enforce the rule of law.”

Throughout an evening of good solid policy talk, DeSantis might stand out as the candidate who made the best case for himself. He explained how crime in his state is at a 30-year-low. At his direction, the schools have stopped teaching critical race theory, gender identity and diversity, equity and inclusion to focus more time and resources on reading, writing and math.

Ramaswamy made what will go down as the most controversial statement of the night while talking about energy policy.

“The climate agenda is a hoax,” Ramaswamy said. “The anti-carbon agenda is a wet blanket on our economy. More are dying of bad policies than they are of climate change.”

South Carolina Republican Sen. Tim Scott gave a solid performance but did not have the home-run moment he needed for a surge in the polls.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum entered the debate with the lowest name recognition among candidates. He came across as knowledgeable, conservative and presidential — but offered nothing to break him away from the pack.

At the end of the night, Republicans should feel confident they will get a winnable nominee no matter who takes the primary.

What the country needed Wednesday was one candidate to outshine the elephant not in the room — former President Donald Trump. On that challenge, for now, they fell short.

