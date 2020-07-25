Right now the heated debate about what is wrong with America’s cities is raging. Violent crime, higher homelessness, stifling poverty and disintegrating infrastructures are plaguing most urban areas. Politicians play the blame game, and no one seems to have real answers.
With all the disturbingly bad national news, it’s sometimes good to reflect on the more encouraging local news. On Thursday, there will be a ceremonial ribbon cutting from 8-9 a.m. prior to the doors opening to the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum for the first time.
The exhibits showcase the history of the Games, from their birth in ancient Olympia to the current Team USA hopefuls training right here in Colorado Springs. The museum has implemented an array of COVID-era precautions to ensure visitors’ safety.
This ambitious project has come to completion during a very challenging time and deserves celebration. The 60,000-square-foot museum should revitalize the South Sierra Madre Street area. The museum’s opening is a sign that despite the unrest and a global pandemic, Colorado Springs is moving forward.
The museum is expected to draw about 350,000 tourists a year and help attract business and housing to southwest downtown, an area that has been stagnant for many years. At a time when many cities are not healthy it is gratifying to see our city creating and improving.
A Downtown Partnership report in June valued the apartments, hotels, sports venues and other projects that have been completed, started or announced for downtown at $1.45 billion since 2013.
Before the pandemic, Colorado Springs was consistently ranked as having one of the nation’s hottest housing markets. Colorado Springs topped the rankings as the best city for information technology graduates in April and in the top ranking for employment growth. The Springs was also recently named a TripAdvisor Top Trending Destination for 2020.
We must not lose sight of all this good news about our city. The economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic has had its negative effects on Colorado Springs, but we are obviously ready to weather the storm.
The Gazette editorial board